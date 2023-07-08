POTSDAM — The New Horizons Band of Northern New York is getting ready for summer performances and is seeking new members.

The community group is aimed at senior citizens who may have played an instrument in the past, or are looking to learn one in their spare time. They have a concert band and a swing band. Both rehearse at the Crane School of Music, the concert band at 10 a.m. Fridays and the swing band on Tuesday evenings.

New Horizons seeks musicians

New Horizons Concert Band of Northern New York Conductor Kathy Calcagno makes sure everyone is in tune on Friday. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times
New Horizons seeks musicians

The New Horizons Concert Band of Northern New York held a practice session on Friday at the Crane School of Music in Potsdam. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times
New Horizons seeks musicians

The trombone section of New Horizons Concert Band of Northern New York during practice on Friday. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.