WATERTOWN — The city’s Parks and Recreation Department hopes to score big with some improvements at the Alex T. Duffy Fairgrounds.
New outdoor scoreboards for the baseball and football fields were installed at the city-owned facility on Tuesday.
High up in a pair of cherry pickers, a construction crew braved unseasonably cold temperatures and a biting breeze on Tuesday to hoist the new scoreboards onto the existing metal bases at the two fields.
Parks and Recreation Superintendent Scott M. Weller said the new wireless scoreboards are replacing ones that “are old and outdated.”
“They started with the new baseball scoreboard in the morning and then the football scoreboard in the afternoon,” he said.
The existing baseball scoreboard has never been replaced before and it “has been failing for several years,” according to a document in the city’s capital budget program.
Toth’s Sports, a company from Victor, near Rochester, installed the scoreboards.
The total cost for the project is $118,500. The Daktronics football scoreboard cost $26,500, while the baseball scoreboard had a price tag of $92,000.
The Victor company was the only one to submit a bid.
American Rescue Plan Act funding is paying for the scoreboards, a project that had been talked about for a few years.
The baseball scoreboard will have a feature that includes a 13-by-5-foot video display that can show photos of individual players and a variety of statistical information about them that the Rapids can display during games.
Parks employees and the Rapids staff will get some training on how to use the software for the baseball scoreboard, Mr. Weller said.
The football scoreboard displays scores, downs, how many yards needed for a first down, at what yard line the ball is and what quarter the game is in.
The new scoreboard project comes at a time when the city is replacing some steel beams underneath the grandstand’s seating. That work will soon be completed before the Watertown Rapids’ season starts on June 2.
The $300,000 project is in the 2022-23 capital budget.
The baseball team plays in the Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League.
The Watertown Red & Black, which has won the past two Empire Football League championships, will kick off its season in late May, playing in a new league, the Gridiron Developmental Football League.
