CROGHAN — Visitors to Maple & Mistletoe on Small Business Saturday had the added treat of viewing the recently unveiled signs put in place as part of an initiative by the Lewis County Chamber of Commerce.
The initiative to promote tourism, which began two years ago, has put similar signs in Harrisville on the side of the Harrisville Free Library and on the side of Black River Valley Natural in Lyons Falls.
The chamber originally planned to commission murals but decided on the more cost-efficient vinyl signage mounted on a wooden frame.
Each sign has hollowed lettering for the community’s name filled with images of local attractions.
According to chamber director Kristin Aucter, Croghan was selected because of its involvement in the program.
“Croghan was actually where the idea for the murals started,” she said. “Graphic designer Rachel Grunert had designed a similar design on a postcard. Charlotte and Karl (Schweitzer) offered the location and we are focused on keeping all the murals in the downtown areas. This location is great because people can get in front of it for photo ops, you can see it from the road and it brings more attention to the Railway Historical Society (of Northern New York) that is in the same area.”
The chamber director said for each sign, small focus groups are surveyed to provide a list of ideas for the designer to work with.
The newest sign, on the side of the Schweitzer’s building which houses Good Ol’ Wishy’s and Good Ol’ Spokes, includes St. Stephen’s Church in the background and in the foreground, a beaver swimming in the Beaver River and Croghan Dam in the lower right corner. Inside the letters are an ice cream cone, locomotive, a ring of Croghan Baloney, cyclists, a stone lion denoting Basselin House, the IGA Market logo and a maple-leaf shaped syrup bottle with a sap bucket.
“We are delighted to be the home of the Croghan sign,” Mrs. Schweitzer said. “It is a fun thing to have in the community. I thank the chamber for pursuing this program. It puts Croghan on the map. Rachel did a wonderful job.”
She noted that the cyclists represent the village, home of the ADK Foothills Cycling Club, becoming a “biking community.” The village was also part of the route for The Tour De Lewis: Oswegatchie to Osceola ride hosted by the chamber Memorial Day weekend.
The chamber director said the purpose of the mural initiative is to show pride in individual communities.
“Every town, village and municipality in Lewis County has reason to be proud of who they are, what they do and where they have come from,” Mrs. Aucter said. “They deserve to have something beautiful to remind them of that.”
The Schweitzer family, with assistance from Zach Virkler of Virkler’s Tree Service and Shawn Thornton, installed the Croghan sign.
During the chamber business awards dinner, the director mentioned two more signs were planned this year.
“These locations are still to be determined,” she said after the Croghan mural was revealed. “We have gotten requests from New Bremen, Castorland, Turin, Copenhagen, Osceola and Port Leyden. First steps are to identify a location and get permissions, if needed. Then depending on where the sign goes, we will put together a focus group to get ideas. Then the ideas go to Rachel (Grunert) to work her magic. Once a design has been approved we go to print.”
