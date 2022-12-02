New signage welcomes visitors, ‘puts Croghan on the map’

Croghan’s new sign. Elaine M. Avallone/Johnson Newspapers

CROGHAN — Visitors to Maple & Mistletoe on Small Business Saturday had the added treat of viewing the recently unveiled signs put in place as part of an initiative by the Lewis County Chamber of Commerce.

The initiative to promote tourism, which began two years ago, has put similar signs in Harrisville on the side of the Harrisville Free Library and on the side of Black River Valley Natural in Lyons Falls.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.