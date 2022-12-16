McIllroy retires as Carthage president

Michael F. Astafan, left, presents a plaque to G. Wayne McIlroy, on behalf of the Carthage Board of Trustees. Elaine M. Avallone/Johnson Newspapers

CARTHAGE — For the first time in more than two decades, the village has a new president.

G. Wayne McIlroy was elected village president in November 1998 and was continually reelected until this year, when he decided to call it quits.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.