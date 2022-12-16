CARTHAGE — For the first time in more than two decades, the village has a new president.
G. Wayne McIlroy was elected village president in November 1998 and was continually reelected until this year, when he decided to call it quits.
As of the December organizational meeting, the newly elected president, Michael F. Astafan, has taken the reins.
Mr. McIlroy, a West Carthage native, said after moving to Carthage, he became involved with the fire department in 1967 and his community service “mushroomed” from there. He served in many capacities in the local, county and state fire associations. Becoming involved in municipal activity, he served on the planning board, then was elected to the village Board of Trustees in 1981.
Reflecting on his time as village president, he said he “got off to a hard start.”
The facades of downtown buildings — the Carthage Boys Club and Levis House — were literally falling in the streets and paper mills were closing. Then a few years later, the 2002 block fire destroyed many downtown buildings.
Throughout his term, there were also a lot of success stories — the creation of the Village Green Park on State Street on the fire site, the 256 State Street project where Stefano’s is now located, and the Buckley building. Mr. McIlroy was also instrumental in the Community Development Block Grant residential housing rehabilitation program which spent more than $1 million helped to rehabilitate many Carthage and West Carthage residences and the Main Street restoration program that renovated numerous buildings in downtown and included new lighting and landscaping along State Street.
“The grant funds secured for the twin villages’ sewer system upgrades would not have happened if you had not taken the initiative to pursue those funds when others said it could not be done,” former village community development director John F. McHugh, pointed out in a letter read at Mr. McIlroy’s retirement dinner. “And maybe most impressively, you spearheaded the restoration of the Dock Street property. If not for you, the building was destined for demolition.”
Mr. McHugh’s letter also praised Mr. McIlroy’s honesty, integrity and empathetic disposition.
“Those traits have become very rare in the political arena these days,” he said. “I was particularly proud of the way you led the village board with honor and humility. Your honesty, wisdom and patience when dealing with public officials from other local communities, as well as the state and federal government, was impressive. Through your tenure you have truly made Carthage a better place to live.”
Mr. McIlroy said he will miss “working for the people of the community” and with the people employed by the village.
He feels he is leaving the village in good hands.
“Mike has worked with me for 22 years including my time as president,” the former village president said. “He knows the Twin Villages and the issues.”
Mr. Astafan, the owner of Astafan Appraisal Service, Astafan Real Estate and Astafan Property Management Services, has been on the village board since 1998 and has served as the deputy president since 2003. He also served a team on the Jefferson County Board of Legislators and is the chairman of the Carthage/West Carthage Water Pollution Control Facilities Management Board.
“Wayne’s retirement as village president will leave a knowledge gap,” Mr. Astafan said. “Personally, I will miss Wayne’s leadership and enjoyed working as vice president under him.”
Although he had wanted to “just fade away,” as he left office, that was not to be. The outgoing village president was honored this year by the Carthage Area Chamber of Commerce as its Business Person of the year and recognized during the Tug Hill Commission’s annual dinner “for his decades of service to the River Area Council of Governments and the village of Carthage.”
Mr. McIlroy was also honored during a retirement dinner organized by Kristy O’Shaughnessy.
During the dinner, Mrs. O’Shaughnessy spoke about her former boss, “It has truly been an honor and privilege to work with such a community-oriented and one-of-a-kind dedicated individual. Wayne was always easy to work with. He always listened to all sides of the story which is a rare trait.”
In addition to Mr. McHugh’s letter, a note from former village attorney Mark Gebo was read and West Carthage mayor Scott M. Burto spoke about the cooperation between the two villages which Mr. McIlroy facilitated.
Plaques were presented to Mr. McIlroy by village police chief Reginald Huber in recognition of his position as police commissioner and by Mr. Astafan, on behalf of the village board.
Although he has no concrete plans for his political retirement, the National Grid retiree hopes to spend more time with his family — daughter and son-in-law Lauri and Keith Wiggins of Tennessee and son and daughter-in-law, David and Dawn McIlroy of Syracuse.
He said his daughter has suggested he move to Tennessee.
“I’m not sure — I love the villages, Carthage and West Carthage and have a love for the north country,” he said.
He wants to continue to serve the community — maybe volunteering with the food pantry or the Elks and may go full circle to serve on a planning board.
“I want to find some small way to help the community, village or town,” he said.
With more free time for leisure, he hopes to travel — “while I still have my health” and ride his motorcycle more.
