Dear Readers,
The main news sections of the Watertown Daily Times will not be delivered today.
There was an accident in the press room Saturday night, resulting in the injury of an employee.
Publisher Alec E. Johnson, for the safety of the employees, ordered printing to cease for the night.
The full Sunday Times will be available on the E-edition. The paper will be printed and delivered to subscribers on Tuesday morning with the Tuesday edition.
The coupons, comics and E&F sections will be delivered on Sunday as they were printed prior to Saturday.
