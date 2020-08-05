WATERTOWN — NNY Business magazine has postponed its annual recognition luncheon for its highly respected 20 Under 40 award recipients due to COVID-19 concerns.
The magazine, a Johnson Newspaper Corporation publication, will hold its 10th annual event in spring 2021 at a date to be determined, instead of in December as its been held in years past.
Nominations and the production of the December issue of the magazine will continue as normal.
“As we navigate the current restrictions caused by COVID-19, we take the safety and well-being of our recipients and event attendees seriously,” Magazine Editor Holly C. Boname said. “That’s why we will move forward with the nomination process and production of the 20 Under 40 NNY Business magazine while making the hard decision to postpone the awards ceremony to the spring when the event and celebration can be held in a safe and responsible matter.
“With it being the 10th annual event, we hope to bring new elements to the awards ceremony with an extended event,” she added.
Over the past nine years, the magazine has honored 163 recipients from the tri-county region. Last year, 123 nominations for 80 people were received — the highest number of nominations submitted to date.
“The 20 Under 40 Awards are something the north country business community looks forward to each year. It’s a time when we can honor the hardest working and most dedicated Northern New York professionals who enhance the places they work and call home,” Ms. Boname said.
To nominate someone for the 10th annual 20 Under 40 Awards, please either fill out the below form, or follow this link to fill out the form electronically. Completed forms can either be emailed to 20under40@wdt.net, or mailed to: 20 Under 40, NNY Business, 260 Washington St., Watertown, NY 13601. Nominations must be received by 5 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 2.
Ms. Boname reminds those submitting nominations to be as detailed as possible. The specific details of a nominee’s accomplishments, such as career achievements, educational honors and community volunteerism, are considered and play a major role in the selection committee’s process.
“It’s this detailed information that assists the selection committee in choosing the best-qualified recipients,” Ms. Boname said.
A PDF of the nomination form is below:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.