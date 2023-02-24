NNY students on dean’s list at SLU
The following students from Northern New York were named to the dean’s list for the fall semester at St. Lawrence University, Canton.
Adams
Sydney Curley, environmental studies-government
Black River
Chase Aubin
Abby Bloom, global studies and psychology
Brasher Falls
LeahBeth Guerard
Canton
Ethan Hu, history
Nika Husinec, geology and mathematics
Brooke Larrabee, psychology
Catya Temkin, computer science
Kelsea Whittier, mathematics and business
Carthage
Juliet Tavernier, anthropology
Chase Mills
Hailey Quintavalle, statistics and psychology
Colton
Maura Richards
Croghan
Trent Meyer, statistics
Hammond
Luke Lundy, history
Harrisville
Peyton Schmitt, environmental studies-biology
Lowville
Morgan Aubel, history and government
Hayden Beyer
Madrid
Lily LaMere
Massena
Courtney Delosh, psychology
Morristown
Elwood Warren-Kuelgen, philosophy
Norfolk
Chantel McCarthy, psychology
Norwood
Jaron Belmore, computer science
Philadelphia
Hunter Hewitt, biology
Potsdam
Schuyler Chamberlain, psychology
Ariana Chiarenzelli
Brianna Grant
Tianna Jacobs
Gabi Jones, biology and business
Amara McGowan of Potsdam
St. Regis Falls
Grace Cicchinelli, computer science
Theresa
Katie Hallett
Waddington
Ally Giorgi, psychology
Emily Giorgi, art and art history
Watertown
Olivia Askins, biology
Shelby-Lynn Farman, sociology
Whitney LaFave
Emily Perez
Winthrop
Elizabeth Hoyt
