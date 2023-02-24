NNY students on dean’s list at SLU

The following students from Northern New York were named to the dean’s list for the fall semester at St. Lawrence University, Canton.

Adams

Sydney Curley, environmental studies-government

Black River

Chase Aubin

Abby Bloom, global studies and psychology

Brasher Falls

LeahBeth Guerard

Canton

Ethan Hu, history

Nika Husinec, geology and mathematics

Brooke Larrabee, psychology

Catya Temkin, computer science

Kelsea Whittier, mathematics and business

Carthage

Juliet Tavernier, anthropology

Chase Mills

Hailey Quintavalle, statistics and psychology

Colton

Maura Richards

Croghan

Trent Meyer, statistics

Hammond

Luke Lundy, history

Harrisville

Peyton Schmitt, environmental studies-biology

Lowville

Morgan Aubel, history and government

Hayden Beyer

Madrid

Lily LaMere

Massena

Courtney Delosh, psychology

Morristown

Elwood Warren-Kuelgen, philosophy

Norfolk

Chantel McCarthy, psychology

Norwood

Jaron Belmore, computer science

Philadelphia

Hunter Hewitt, biology

Potsdam

Schuyler Chamberlain, psychology

Ariana Chiarenzelli

Brianna Grant

Tianna Jacobs

Gabi Jones, biology and business

Amara McGowan of Potsdam

St. Regis Falls

Grace Cicchinelli, computer science

Theresa

Katie Hallett

Waddington

Ally Giorgi, psychology

Emily Giorgi, art and art history

Watertown

Olivia Askins, biology

Shelby-Lynn Farman, sociology

Whitney LaFave

Emily Perez

Winthrop

Elizabeth Hoyt

