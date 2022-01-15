NNY students on president’s list at SUNY Potsdam

The following students from Northern New York were named to the president’s list for the fall semester at SUNY Potsdam.

Adams

Marlo Cook, childhood/early childhood education

Amanda Harvey, childhood/early childhood education

Mackenzie Riordan, childhood/early childhood education

Adams Center

Hanna Ambrose, childhood/early childhood education

Alexandria Bay

Susie Erck, childhood/early childhood education

Antwerp

Karlee Call, childhood/early childhood education

Moriah McGhee, business administration

Melissa Stephens, childhood/early childhood education

McKenzie Whitmore, childhood/early childhood education

Beaver Falls

Natalie Streeter, geology

Black River

Aaron Cheeseman, business administration

Brasher Falls

Drew Rose, business administration

Felicity Sarsfield, graphic design and new media

Mason Wargo, psychology

Brier Hill

Alyson Crosby, speech communication

Brownville

Mackenzi Goutremout, childhood/early childhood education

Calcium

Jae Harrod, computer science

Canton

Riley Burke, childhood/early childhood education

Kati Caldwell, childhood/early childhood education

Olivia Cole-Berry, arts management

Maggie Elliott, biology

Ciara Herrera, computer science

Briana Humphrey, childhood/early childhood education

Dylan Morgen, computer science

Birdy Nash, English writing

Gabe Roberts, archaeological studies

Preston Santimaw, environmental studies

Charlie Sarkioglu, archaeological studies

Elizabeth St. Andrews, childhood/early childhood education

Cape Vincent

Alana Hoover, childhood/early childhood education

Karley Mason, business administration

Maura Sullivan, music Education

Carthage

Zach Groff, mathematics

Eve Guiles, psychology

Alexis Newman, business administration

Jack Newman, business administration

Castorland

Amber Turck, psychology

Chaumont

Briel Faircloth, childhood/early childhood education

Clayton

Emily Morett, literature/writing

Renzi Youngs, childhood/early childhood education

Copenhagen

Sarah Wilder, business administration

Croghan

Macie Brouty, childhood/early childhood education

Natalie Monnat, mathematics

Amanda Zehr, music education

DePeyster

Emily Martin, childhood/early childhood education

Dexter

Logan Kampnich, criminal justice studies

Reece Modlin, psychology

Edwards

Hunter Thomas-Peters, criminal justice studies

Morgan Wheat, childhood/early childhood education

Ellisburg

Madison Gordinier, childhood/early childhood education

Evans Mills

Ty Paddock, biology

Gouverneur

Ellen Baer, childhood/early childhood education

Jenneca Cook, sociology

Chantel Horne, history

Shea-Marie Mussaw, psychology

Kayleigh Orr, psychology

Kate Rushlo, biology

Fallyn Strawder, biology

Melody Webster, art studio

Hammond

Hanna Ceresoli, childhood/early childhood education

Ryleigh Gaige, business administration

Riley Martire, criminal justice studies

Blaine Youngs, psychology

Harrisville

Hannah Hotaling, art studio

Phillip Kramer, history

Justine Schmidt, psychology

Alex Truesdell, biology

Henderson

Cassandra Forrester, childhood/early childhood education

Gianna Jones, community health

Hermon

Hailey Matthews, biology

Heuvelton

Eliza Martin, psychology

LaFargeville

Bethany Cratsenberg, childhood/early childhood education

Lisbon

Rachel Beldock, geology

Elizabeth Denner, psychology

Jessica Evans of Lisbon, NY, whose major is Business Administration

Sara Evans of Lisbon, NY, whose major is Business Administration

Abbie Thompson of Lisbon, NY, whose major is Biology

Lowville

Emily Beck, childhood/early childhood education

Austin Goodheart, criminal justice studies

Cameron Murphy, archaeological studies

Sierra Zehr, childhood/early childhood education

Madrid

Caitlin Ashley, childhood/early childhood education

Josh Barkley, music business

Lydia Kingston, psychology

Kerry Mayette, speech communication

Randall VanPatten, graphic design and new media

Mannsville

Madison Bauer, biology

Massena

Luke Allen, history

Haden Ashley, computer science

Anah Bogdan, mathematics

Madison Brown, art studio

Tiffany Chapman, speech communication

Madison Cox, creative writing

Lindsay Farnsworth, childhood/early childhood education

Caitlin Fields, business administration

Mekayla Fountaine, music education

Dani Fregoe, anthropology

Jessica Hill, psychology

Tianna Jacob, exploratory/undeclared

Kaydence Ladison, childhood/early childhood education

Hannah Laneuville, literature/writing

Mathis LeBlanc, business administration

Ian Love, art studio

Robin Love, sociology

Noah Manning, psychology

Daniel Mariano, politics

Colin Michaud, business administration

Jayden Noriega, exercise science

Jamie Orlando, childhood/early childhood education

Jenna Stiles, exploratory/undeclared

Brenna Strickland, psychology

Emily Vierno, exercise science

Erin Weinzapfel, childhood/early childhood education

Zoe Williamson, music business

Newton Falls

Kaylee Wood, exercise science

Nicholville

Abigail Duquette, business administration

Norfolk

Seth Adams, speech communication

Alyssia Simons, childhood/early childhood education

Reanna Taylor, childhood/early childhood education

North Lawrence

Josephine Beck, music education

James Gardner, exercise science

Courtney Riley, biology

Stephani Sherwood, childhood/early childhood education

Norwood

Emilia Bartlett, psychology

Shaylee Bernard, psychology

Akaycia Colbert, childhood/early childhood education

Avery Gravelle, criminal justice studies

Emily Jarvis, childhood/early childhood education

Deven Leggett, biology

Madison McLean, physics

Julia Reiter, business administration

Donald Shanty III, computer science

Storm Turck, business administration

Ogdensburg

Edgardo Aponte, sociology

Tanner Armstrong, business administration

Sierra Ashley, business administration

Brandi Barkley, speech communication

Reginald Boykins, sociology

Luigi Cappellino, sociology

Austin Colby, business administration

Tristen Cruikshank, biology

Shawn Granger, sociology

Payton Horton, criminal justice studies

Sydney Hosmer, childhood/early childhood education

Natalie Hyde, whose major is Art Studio

Shane Jackson, sociology

MeSean Johnson, exercise science

Andre Jon-Hope, sociology

Riley Leonard, psychology

Freddie Lopez, sociology

Taylor Mack, childhood/early childhood education

Marissa McCabe, computer science

Ezequiel Reyes, sociology

Melbourne Ridge, sociology

Brandon Rodriguez, sociology

Shelby Ross, mathematics

Justin Shaw, sociology

Hope Switzer, psychology

Ansara Walker, sociology

Jennifer Wells, childhood/early childhood education

Benjamin Williams, sociology

Parishville

Kelly Bloom, environmental studies

Brooke Hayes, community health

Philadelphia

Taylor Kelley, history

Joseph Martin, music education

Megan Payne, history

Plessis

Emma Massa, history

Potsdam

Susan Baldwin, English literature

Jessi Blackmer, mathematics

Luke Boyle, business administration

Daisy Collins, graphic design and new media

Ameen Conrad, international studies

Kristy Coyle, community health

Elizabeth Criscitello, English writing

Elizabeth Deschaine, biology

Grace Favreau, childhood/early childhood education

Jacob Fisher, mathematics

Tyler Hammond, exercise science

Kayla Jacques, music education

Makenzie Martin, speech communication

Cyera McNamara, business administration

Yesenia Melendez, childhood/early childhood education

James Meyers, English writing

Emma O’Geen, exploratory/undeclared

Ellie Olwen, psychology

Kristen Parker, exercise science

Kristi Pruitt, literature/writing

Alexandrea Quinn, history

Laura Schappert, biology

Taylor Scovil, sociology

Zachary Seitzer, criminal justice studies

Abigale Shampine, biology

Emilee Smith, childhood/early childhood education

Gideon Smith, chemistry

Peyton Snell, childhood/early childhood education

Avery Sullivan, international studies

Makenna Taillon, psychology

Emma Thomas, childhood/early childhood education

Jordan Tishberg, business administration

Russell Van Hoesen, psychology

Kendra Wright, psychology

Redwood

Jayden Travers, literature/writing

Rooseveltown

Anastasia George, exercise science

St. Regis Falls

Christopher Alexander, biology

Karlee Lucey, childhood/Early Childhood Education

South Colton

Shannon Brown, English and creative writing

Star Lake

Diamond Laurin, childhood/early childhood education

Hailey Morey, childhood/early childhood education

Theresa

Randi Davis, childhood/early childhood education

Waddington

Anna Brady, childhood/early childhood education

Katie Fobare, childhood/early childhood education

Brianna Hammond, childhood/early childhood education

Trent Jones, computer science

Grace LePage, psychology

Jake VanHouse, biology

Alexis VanPatten, childhood/early childhood education

Watertown

Maria Aldrich, exercise science

Drew Autote, music education

Gregg Bentz, business administration

Jonathan Davis, business administration

Mackenzie Denny, business administration

Brenda Furchak, childhood/early childhood education

Amber Harra, business administration

Kemton Lampart, business administration

Mariecheliz Mendez, childhood/early childhood education

Christian Mott, business administration

Teresa Padron, psychology

John Phelps, business administration

Kaylynn Raso, mathematics

Cailey Roberts, childhood/early childhood education

Don Roberts, biology

Angela Rodriguez, childhood/early childhood education

Jackie Saint-Fleur, business administration

Mikey Sibley, graphic design and new media

Abigail Sullivan, childhood/early childhood education

Jenna Wilson, childhood/early childhood education

Brianna Young, business administration

West Leyden

Stevissa Nellenback, mathematics

