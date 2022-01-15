NNY students on president’s list at SUNY Potsdam
The following students from Northern New York were named to the president’s list for the fall semester at SUNY Potsdam.
Adams
Marlo Cook, childhood/early childhood education
Amanda Harvey, childhood/early childhood education
Mackenzie Riordan, childhood/early childhood education
Adams Center
Hanna Ambrose, childhood/early childhood education
Alexandria Bay
Susie Erck, childhood/early childhood education
Antwerp
Karlee Call, childhood/early childhood education
Moriah McGhee, business administration
Melissa Stephens, childhood/early childhood education
McKenzie Whitmore, childhood/early childhood education
Beaver Falls
Natalie Streeter, geology
Black River
Aaron Cheeseman, business administration
Brasher Falls
Drew Rose, business administration
Felicity Sarsfield, graphic design and new media
Mason Wargo, psychology
Brier Hill
Alyson Crosby, speech communication
Brownville
Mackenzi Goutremout, childhood/early childhood education
Calcium
Jae Harrod, computer science
Canton
Riley Burke, childhood/early childhood education
Kati Caldwell, childhood/early childhood education
Olivia Cole-Berry, arts management
Maggie Elliott, biology
Ciara Herrera, computer science
Briana Humphrey, childhood/early childhood education
Dylan Morgen, computer science
Birdy Nash, English writing
Gabe Roberts, archaeological studies
Preston Santimaw, environmental studies
Charlie Sarkioglu, archaeological studies
Elizabeth St. Andrews, childhood/early childhood education
Cape Vincent
Alana Hoover, childhood/early childhood education
Karley Mason, business administration
Maura Sullivan, music Education
Carthage
Zach Groff, mathematics
Eve Guiles, psychology
Alexis Newman, business administration
Jack Newman, business administration
Castorland
Amber Turck, psychology
Chaumont
Briel Faircloth, childhood/early childhood education
Clayton
Emily Morett, literature/writing
Renzi Youngs, childhood/early childhood education
Copenhagen
Sarah Wilder, business administration
Croghan
Macie Brouty, childhood/early childhood education
Natalie Monnat, mathematics
Amanda Zehr, music education
DePeyster
Emily Martin, childhood/early childhood education
Dexter
Logan Kampnich, criminal justice studies
Reece Modlin, psychology
Edwards
Hunter Thomas-Peters, criminal justice studies
Morgan Wheat, childhood/early childhood education
Ellisburg
Madison Gordinier, childhood/early childhood education
Evans Mills
Ty Paddock, biology
Gouverneur
Ellen Baer, childhood/early childhood education
Jenneca Cook, sociology
Chantel Horne, history
Shea-Marie Mussaw, psychology
Kayleigh Orr, psychology
Kate Rushlo, biology
Fallyn Strawder, biology
Melody Webster, art studio
Hammond
Hanna Ceresoli, childhood/early childhood education
Ryleigh Gaige, business administration
Riley Martire, criminal justice studies
Blaine Youngs, psychology
Harrisville
Hannah Hotaling, art studio
Phillip Kramer, history
Justine Schmidt, psychology
Alex Truesdell, biology
Henderson
Cassandra Forrester, childhood/early childhood education
Gianna Jones, community health
Hermon
Hailey Matthews, biology
Heuvelton
Eliza Martin, psychology
LaFargeville
Bethany Cratsenberg, childhood/early childhood education
Lisbon
Rachel Beldock, geology
Elizabeth Denner, psychology
Jessica Evans of Lisbon, NY, whose major is Business Administration
Sara Evans of Lisbon, NY, whose major is Business Administration
Abbie Thompson of Lisbon, NY, whose major is Biology
Lowville
Emily Beck, childhood/early childhood education
Austin Goodheart, criminal justice studies
Cameron Murphy, archaeological studies
Sierra Zehr, childhood/early childhood education
Madrid
Caitlin Ashley, childhood/early childhood education
Josh Barkley, music business
Lydia Kingston, psychology
Kerry Mayette, speech communication
Randall VanPatten, graphic design and new media
Mannsville
Madison Bauer, biology
Massena
Luke Allen, history
Haden Ashley, computer science
Anah Bogdan, mathematics
Madison Brown, art studio
Tiffany Chapman, speech communication
Madison Cox, creative writing
Lindsay Farnsworth, childhood/early childhood education
Caitlin Fields, business administration
Mekayla Fountaine, music education
Dani Fregoe, anthropology
Jessica Hill, psychology
Tianna Jacob, exploratory/undeclared
Kaydence Ladison, childhood/early childhood education
Hannah Laneuville, literature/writing
Mathis LeBlanc, business administration
Ian Love, art studio
Robin Love, sociology
Noah Manning, psychology
Daniel Mariano, politics
Colin Michaud, business administration
Jayden Noriega, exercise science
Jamie Orlando, childhood/early childhood education
Jenna Stiles, exploratory/undeclared
Brenna Strickland, psychology
Emily Vierno, exercise science
Erin Weinzapfel, childhood/early childhood education
Zoe Williamson, music business
Newton Falls
Kaylee Wood, exercise science
Nicholville
Abigail Duquette, business administration
Norfolk
Seth Adams, speech communication
Alyssia Simons, childhood/early childhood education
Reanna Taylor, childhood/early childhood education
North Lawrence
Josephine Beck, music education
James Gardner, exercise science
Courtney Riley, biology
Stephani Sherwood, childhood/early childhood education
Norwood
Emilia Bartlett, psychology
Shaylee Bernard, psychology
Akaycia Colbert, childhood/early childhood education
Avery Gravelle, criminal justice studies
Emily Jarvis, childhood/early childhood education
Deven Leggett, biology
Madison McLean, physics
Julia Reiter, business administration
Donald Shanty III, computer science
Storm Turck, business administration
Ogdensburg
Edgardo Aponte, sociology
Tanner Armstrong, business administration
Sierra Ashley, business administration
Brandi Barkley, speech communication
Reginald Boykins, sociology
Luigi Cappellino, sociology
Austin Colby, business administration
Tristen Cruikshank, biology
Shawn Granger, sociology
Payton Horton, criminal justice studies
Sydney Hosmer, childhood/early childhood education
Natalie Hyde, whose major is Art Studio
Shane Jackson, sociology
MeSean Johnson, exercise science
Andre Jon-Hope, sociology
Riley Leonard, psychology
Freddie Lopez, sociology
Taylor Mack, childhood/early childhood education
Marissa McCabe, computer science
Ezequiel Reyes, sociology
Melbourne Ridge, sociology
Brandon Rodriguez, sociology
Shelby Ross, mathematics
Justin Shaw, sociology
Hope Switzer, psychology
Ansara Walker, sociology
Jennifer Wells, childhood/early childhood education
Benjamin Williams, sociology
Parishville
Kelly Bloom, environmental studies
Brooke Hayes, community health
Philadelphia
Taylor Kelley, history
Joseph Martin, music education
Megan Payne, history
Plessis
Emma Massa, history
Potsdam
Susan Baldwin, English literature
Jessi Blackmer, mathematics
Luke Boyle, business administration
Daisy Collins, graphic design and new media
Ameen Conrad, international studies
Kristy Coyle, community health
Elizabeth Criscitello, English writing
Elizabeth Deschaine, biology
Grace Favreau, childhood/early childhood education
Jacob Fisher, mathematics
Tyler Hammond, exercise science
Kayla Jacques, music education
Makenzie Martin, speech communication
Cyera McNamara, business administration
Yesenia Melendez, childhood/early childhood education
James Meyers, English writing
Emma O’Geen, exploratory/undeclared
Ellie Olwen, psychology
Kristen Parker, exercise science
Kristi Pruitt, literature/writing
Alexandrea Quinn, history
Laura Schappert, biology
Taylor Scovil, sociology
Zachary Seitzer, criminal justice studies
Abigale Shampine, biology
Emilee Smith, childhood/early childhood education
Gideon Smith, chemistry
Peyton Snell, childhood/early childhood education
Avery Sullivan, international studies
Makenna Taillon, psychology
Emma Thomas, childhood/early childhood education
Jordan Tishberg, business administration
Russell Van Hoesen, psychology
Kendra Wright, psychology
Redwood
Jayden Travers, literature/writing
Rooseveltown
Anastasia George, exercise science
St. Regis Falls
Christopher Alexander, biology
Karlee Lucey, childhood/Early Childhood Education
South Colton
Shannon Brown, English and creative writing
Star Lake
Diamond Laurin, childhood/early childhood education
Hailey Morey, childhood/early childhood education
Theresa
Randi Davis, childhood/early childhood education
Waddington
Anna Brady, childhood/early childhood education
Katie Fobare, childhood/early childhood education
Brianna Hammond, childhood/early childhood education
Trent Jones, computer science
Grace LePage, psychology
Jake VanHouse, biology
Alexis VanPatten, childhood/early childhood education
Watertown
Maria Aldrich, exercise science
Drew Autote, music education
Gregg Bentz, business administration
Jonathan Davis, business administration
Mackenzie Denny, business administration
Brenda Furchak, childhood/early childhood education
Amber Harra, business administration
Kemton Lampart, business administration
Mariecheliz Mendez, childhood/early childhood education
Christian Mott, business administration
Teresa Padron, psychology
John Phelps, business administration
Kaylynn Raso, mathematics
Cailey Roberts, childhood/early childhood education
Don Roberts, biology
Angela Rodriguez, childhood/early childhood education
Jackie Saint-Fleur, business administration
Mikey Sibley, graphic design and new media
Abigail Sullivan, childhood/early childhood education
Jenna Wilson, childhood/early childhood education
Brianna Young, business administration
West Leyden
Stevissa Nellenback, mathematics
