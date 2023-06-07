WATERTOWN — More details have emerged on a proposed four-story, 120-unit affordable housing project on three vacant parcels across from the Watertown Post Office.
The developers of the project made a presentation to the city Planning Commission on Tuesday about the $20 million multifamily housing project on a 4.5-acre site on Commerce Park Drive.
The developer, DePaul Properties, a nonprofit developer based in Rochester, focuses on low-income and needs-focused developments. DePaul is working with Eagle Star Housing, a group based in Victor, Ontario County, that received a grant agreement from New York’s Empire State Housing Initiative to operate a facility in Jefferson County.
Commission members tabled the project so that the developers can obtain an area variance from the Zoning Board of Appeals.
However, two members said they liked what the developers were proposing.
“You have a fantastic project,” commission member Linda Fields said.
Another commission member, Michelle L. Capone, said another developer told her the city should feel fortunate that DePaul has proposed the project in the city.
“The goal is to be aesthetically uplifting and fit into the surrounding area,” said Jonathan S. Penna, DePaul’s general counsel.
The building would be at the northeast corner of the site, fronting Commerce Park Drive with parking in the back.
The four-story building would consist of studio, one -bedroom and five two-bedroom apartments. Monthly rent would be $750 to $900 with utilities included.
With the project mainly renting to older tenants, income eligibility would range from about $34,000 to $35,000 a year, Mr. Penna said.
Between 25 and 30 apartments would be rented to veterans and about 25% of the tenants would receive help with getting medical and other services.
The project is not being marketed as a Section 8 building, Mr. Penna said.
Studio and one-bedroom apartments are needed in the community, Ms. Capone said.
The developers are seeking site plans and subdivision approval from the city’s Planning Commission.
They also need to receive an area variance for the number of windows needed on the first floor. A new planning strategy incorporates the ability to see inside downtown buildings; it creates a more friendly atmosphere for pedestrians, city officials said.
For years, city officials have discussed the need for more affordable housing in Watertown.
