LOWVILLE — The Tug Hill Commission is seeking noinations for people who are “Tug Hill Sages” as part of their 50th anniversary celebration.
Those who have been nominated and selected as Sages are local people who community leadership, service, civic involvement or have “otherwise directly contributed to improving the quality of life fo r those on the Hill,” according to the Commission’s newsletter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.