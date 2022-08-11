As the talent pool of young professionals throughout the region continues to grow, it is time once again to honor and recognize these individuals in NNY Business magazine’s annual 20 Under 40 awards.
The 20 Under 40 awards honor 20 young professionals younger than 40 who exemplify leadership, community involvement and professionalism. Over the course of the past 11 years, the magazine has honored entrepreneurs, doctors and nurses, librarians, coaches, educators, farmers, marketing professionals and more. The list continues to grow as we showcase the emerging leaders of Northern New York and the 12th annual awards will again honor these talents which support our communities each day.
The 12th annual 20 Under 40 class will be selected by a committee consisting of editors and staff of NNY Business magazine, but also by past recipients of the awards, their peers and community members. The strength of nominations plays an important role in how each nominee is judged and selected, including traits that showcase hard work, selflessness, volunteerism and how they have overcome challenges in their career fields to accomplish their goals.
Nominations will be accepted until 5 p.m. Sept. 30, and the awards dinner will be held Thursday, Dec. 8, at the Hilton Garden Inn, Watertown. To submit your nomination for the awards visit NNY360.com under the tab NNY Business magazine and click on the 20 Under 40 nominations section where an online submission form can be filled out. The form may also be downloaded, printed, filled out and mailed in care of 20 Under 40 to NNY Business, 260 Washington St., Watertown N.Y. 13601.
“We encourage all nominators to use as detailed information as possible on their nominations. This helps the committee to get a full understanding of the nominee’s accomplishments in the workplace, awards, and community involvement,” said magazine editor Holly C. Boname.
Each selection is also affected by the strength of the response by nominators, including highlighting traits that showcase hard work, professionalism, community volunteerism and recognition of achievements within their field.
“As we grow this event each year, we continue to seek business partners and sponsors who would like to support the program,” Ms. Boname said. “We are not only seeking nominations but also sponsors who are interested in joining NNY Business to celebrate young leadership.”
Anyone interested in sponsoring the event can contact Ms. Boname by emailing hboname@wdt.net.
