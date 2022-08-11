As the talent pool of young professionals throughout the region continues to grow, it is time once again to honor and recognize these individuals in NNY Business magazine’s annual 20 Under 40 awards.

The 20 Under 40 awards honor 20 young professionals younger than 40 who exemplify leadership, community involvement and professionalism. Over the course of the past 11 years, the magazine has honored entrepreneurs, doctors and nurses, librarians, coaches, educators, farmers, marketing professionals and more. The list continues to grow as we showcase the emerging leaders of Northern New York and the 12th annual awards will again honor these talents which support our communities each day.

