WATERTOWN — The City Council is not quite finished wrapping up with the proposed $54 million budget after meeting for an hour on Thursday about the 2023-24 spending plan.
Council members unanimously agreed to establish fees for non city residents who use the city’s pools.
“Anything we can maximize the usage, I think it’s great,” Councilwoman Lisa A. Ruggiero said.
City residents will continue not paying a fee to use the pool at Thompson Park and at the Alex T. Duffy Fairgrounds.
People living outside the city will pay $3 for a daily rate, $2 per person for the group rate, $30 for a season pass for an individual, $90 for a season pass for a family of four and $15 for each additional person.
The new pool fees are expected to bring in about $25,000 in revenues, which will help to get the change in tax rate down to zero.
Starting Saturday, the Thompson Park pool opens only on weekends, while the fairgrounds pool will do the same beginning on June 3. Both pools will open daily for the season on June 26.
To get to a zero-change tax rate, council members unanimously used $78,000 from the fund balance.
The budget will end up with a 1.16% tax levy increase.
With those developments, Mayor Jeffrey M. Smith said some people will end up paying a little less in taxes, a little more or the same amount, depending on whether their assessments have changed.
But much of the discussion on Thursday involved water and sewer rate increases.
Rather than 3% or 6% increases, council members voted 3-2 to go with a 10% increase for both water and sewer rates, which was in City Manager Kenneth A. Mix’s proposed budget.
A family of four will pay an average of $14 a month total for both the water and sewer rates.
Council members went with the larger increases to pay for a series of maintenance projects that will get completed in the coming year.
Mayor Smith and Councilwoman Sarah V. Compo Pierce voted against the 10% increase, preferring to use some of the city’s American Rescue Plan Act funding to keep the tax rate from going up that much.
During Thursday’s meeting, Mayor Smith again expressed opposition to a new pool at North Elementary School, saying the $3.4 million that it would cost could go toward the water and sewer items and other projects.
The council is expected to discuss how to pay for the pool during its June 5 meeting. Prior to that 7 p.m. meeting, the council will also meet at 6:30 p.m. to complete budget discussions, having adjourned Thursday’s budget session until that time.
A resolution will be presented that night to bond for the pool project.
The city would pay about $450,000 a year on the 10-year bond for the pool, City Comptroller James E. Mills said.
Mr. Mills also said he’d rather see the city bond for the project than use any of the city’s $20 million fund balance if the pool project moves forward.
It will take four votes to approve the bond. With only three council members supporting the project, it appears that it doesn’t have enough support to approve bonding.
After the budget is adopted, council members will consider how the city’s remaining American Rescue Plan Act funding should be spent.
City staff has suggested that ARPA money should go toward a $50 million water department project that would resolve a problem with two contaminants.
Council members will meet during a June 12 work session to discuss the ARPA funds issue.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.