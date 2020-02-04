Noon Rotary Club awards $1,000

Barbara Park, left, a Watertown Noon Rotary Club member, recently presented a $1,000 prize check to Lydia Young, West Carthage, who won the club’s first Cash Calendar drawing in December. The second drawing, won by Diane Sykes, Black River, continues the monthly drawings for $200 to be held through 2020. For more information, visit www.watertownroatary.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.