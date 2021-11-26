WATERTOWN — Featuring colorful and creative offerings, the North Country Festival of Trees kicked off the holiday season Friday, offering an online tree auction and in-person tree viewing until Dec. 4 at the former Bon-Ton store in the Salmon Run Mall, 21073 Salmon Run Mall Loop.
From superheroes to snowflakes, a range of decorations are on display at the festival, and all trees are hand-decorated by community members. Most can also be bid on for purchase or donation.
“Merry and Bright” is this year’s theme, and the dozens of trees on display for bidding delivered, not counting the trees decorated by students of local districts. The student-decorated trees are not up for auction but will be raffled off.
In the first two hours, the event had roughly 50 to 70 people visit, with a line outside when doors opened at 11 a.m., according to Dawn M. Atwood, events coordinator and community relations staffer for the Samaritan Foundation.
“So far so good,” she said. “We are seeing a lot of traffic because we’re here at the mall, which is great, and there’s a bit of bidding online going on, so that’s a great way to start this event off.”
The North Country Festival of Trees benefits health care services and programs at Samaritan Medical Center and children’s scholarships at the Watertown Family YMCA.
All trees will be up for bid online at www.samaritanhealth.com/festivaloftrees.
The public, in-person viewing schedule is as follows:
— Nov. 27: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
— Nov. 28: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
— Nov. 29: Noon to 7 p.m.
— Nov. 30: Noon to 7 p.m.
— Dec. 1: Noon to 7 p.m.
— Dec. 2: Noon to 7 p.m.
— Dec. 3: Noon to 5 p.m.
— Dec. 4: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
No matter where people live, they can participate in the festival by tuning in to the Live Tree Showcase and Auction from 7 to 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 3. People can join on WNYF Fox 28 or online at www.samaritanhealth.com/festivaloftrees for holiday entertainment and a live auction of 10 featured trees.
“I’m hoping that we get a lot more people coming through and seeing,” Mrs. Atwood said. “I also hope that we get a lot more action on the website for these trees because the proceeds go to two great causes.”
