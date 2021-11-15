WATERTOWN — A North Country Festival of Trees will once again kick off the holiday season in the north country, offering an online tree auction and in-person tree viewing from Nov. 26 to Dec. 4 at the former Bon-Ton store in the Salmon Run Mall, 21073 Salmon Run Mall Loop.
All trees on display are hand-decorated by community members and can be bid on for purchase or donation.
“Merry and Bright” is this year’s theme. A North Country Festival of Trees benefits health care services and programs at Samaritan Medical Center and children’s scholarships at the Watertown Family YMCA. The nine-day festival will feature trees on display for free public viewing from Friday, Nov. 26 until Saturday, Dec. 4.
All trees will be up for bid online at www.samaritanhealth.com/festivaloftrees.
The public, in-person viewing schedule is as follows:
11/26: 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.
11/27: 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.
11/28: 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.
11/29: Noon – 7 p.m.
11/30: Noon– 7 p.m.
12/1: Noon – 7 p.m.
12/2: Noon – 7 p.m.
12/3: Noon – 5 p.m.
12/4: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
All best practices to prevent the spread of COVID-19, including face masks, hand sanitizing, and social distancing, will be followed during public viewings.
No matter where someone lives, they can participate in the festival by tuning in to the Live Tree Showcase and Auction from 7 to 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 3. People can join on WNYF Fox 28 or online at www.samaritanhealth.com/festivaloftrees for holiday entertainment and a live auction of 10 featured trees. Dinner packages are available and can be ordered for delivery in time for the Live Tree Showcase and Auction. Dinner partners this year are Garland City Beer Works, 1025 Ruyi Japanese Steakhouse and Charcuterie Boards by Lisa Sampson.
To order a package or for more information, visit www.samaritanhealth.com/festivaloftrees or call (315) 785-4584.
