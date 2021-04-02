North country people
The following north country members of the Army National Guard recently received promotions: Lleyton Ladue, Massena, Company A, 2nd Battalion, 108th Infantry, promoted to private; and Christian Gould, Evans Mills, Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 2nd Battalion, 108th Infantry, promoted to specialist.
Rebecca Pekly, assistant professor of film studies, Clarkson University, Potsdam, won the Perugia Press Prize for her story-in-poems titled “Through A Red Place.”
Dr. Dhruv Modi, Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center, recently earned certification in brain injury medicine.
The following were named to the fall semester dean’s list at SUNY Oswego: Cheyanne Garza, Copenhagen, English, journalism; Kylie Guyette, Copenhagen, online business administration; Bryanna J. Hoppel, Castorland, undeclared; Abigayle R. Liendecker, Turin, childhood education; Liam T. Mahoney, Lowville, zoology; Taylor S. Moore, Castorland, childhood education; Lukas Sullivan, Copenhagen, online business administration; Aleah M. Young, Lowville, art; Zachary J. Zubrzycki, Lowville, broadcasting and mass communication; Kamryn K. Barnes, La Fargeville, criminal justice; Caleb Beach, Adams, finance; Elaina N. Berlin, Adams, anthropology, political science; Jaimielynn B. Braden, Watertown, creative writing; Lillian Bresee, Adams Center, accounting; Nicholas L. Clement, Watertown, finance, accounting; Ema E. Davis, Sackets Harbor, childhood education; Breana E. Gotham, Carthage, adolescence education, mathematics; Weston G. Gray, Philadelphia, criminal justice; Cody B. Hancock, Carthage, finance, risk management and insurance; Melinda Kampnich, Watertown, psychology; Derek A. Kuhn, Evans Mills, chemistry; Jennifer C. Lapp, Watertown, music; Keegan Larive, Evans Mills, business administration; Jesse LeClair, Watertown, technology education; Reagan E. Lundy, Carthage, criminal justice; McKenzie R. Martin, Sackets Harbor, human development; Erin-Mackenzie McClary, Watertown, criminal justice; Devin R. Moulton, Rodman, finance, business administration; Anna E. Murrock, Watertown, childhood education; Matthew J. Murrock, Watertown, business administration; Rebekah R. Newell, Henderson, biology; Colin J. Noftsier, Carthage, graphic design; Caleb D. Riordan, Adams, childhood education; Brendon M. Scordo, Dexter, criminal justice; Whitney B. Shirley, Sackets Harbor, business administration; Thomas R. Turgeon, Clayton, broadcasting and mass communication; Alyxandra N. Tuten, Watertown, graphic design; and Alexiah S. Yerdon, Rodman, adolescence education, biology.
