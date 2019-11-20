North country people
Brett M. Furnia, native of Tupper Lake, plant utility engineer at SUNY Canton,received the 2019 Chancellor’s Award in Classified Service at the college’s annual Recognition Day event.
Mr. Furnia joined the staff of SUNY Canton in 2002 as a university police officer, obtaining the rank of lieutenant. He started working for the physical plant as a utility assistant while taking courses to earn an associate degree in general technology. Following completion of the civil service examination, he was promoted to plant utility engineer in 2009 and graduated in 2012.
Emily Tarbell, Akwesasne, was appointed to the board of directors for the Iroquois Museum (IIM), Howes Vace. Ms. Tarbell is active with community Volunteerism, previously serving on the board of Friends of the Robert Moses Nature Center, Massena, Traditional Arts in Upstate New York, Canton, and Akwesasne Library and Cultural Center.
Esha Chebolu, native of Watertown, medical student, was selected to participate in a year long residential program training clinician-scientist and biomedical researchers at the National Institutes of Health (NIH), Bethesda, Md.
Ms. Chebolu earned a bachelor’s degree in pharmacology from Stony Brook University. At the Jacobs School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences, Buffalo, she conducted research in the Department of Family Medicine’s Primary Care Research Institute, focusing at a clinic providing medication assistant treatment to patients with an opiod use disorder.
Cassandra LaShomb, physician assistant, joined the medical group staff at Massena Memorial Hospital. Ms. LaShomb started her career at MMH in 2015 and has graduatedwith a master’s degree in physician assistant studies, with honors, from Daemen College, Amherst.
Konrad “Kip” Testwuide, Lake Placid and Katonah, was elected to the Adirondack Land Trust board of directors. Mr. Testquide is an investor in and advisor to innovative early-stage companys sand serves on the advisory boards of InterNex, Lucid Capital Management and Molon Labe. He is a mentor with Startupbootcamp and participates in the angel funding network Point Positive. He has a 35 year career with global investment banking firms, most recently as co-head of fixed income for BNP, North and South America.
Riane Dodge, certified physician assistant, joined the medical staff of St. Lawrence Health System’s Canton-Potsdam Hospital, providing services from the St., Lawrence University Health Center, Canton. A native of Lisbon, she received a certificate of physician assistant students from Clarkson University, Potsdam, and recently completed a master’s degree in human nutrition and functional medicine.
Ann Petroccine, pediatric nurse practitioner, joined Dr. Kathleen Terrence’s pediatric team at E.J. Noble Buiilding, Canton, a part of Canton-Potsdam Hospital, Potsdam. She began her career at CPH in 2011 as a registered nurse in the obstetrics department. She moved to urgent care in 2014 before furthering her education.
Ashley Betts, Central Square, was promoted to branch manager for the Lacona location of Pathfinder Bank. Mrs. Betts, previous asssistant branch manager for the Pink Block Office, Oswego, joined Pathfinder Bank in 2016 after two years with Community Bank N.A. She has an associate degree in business administrative accounting from Utica School of Commerce. A member of the Eastwood Rotary Club, she lives in Central Square with her husband, Matthew, and two dogs, Toby and Bear.
Jefferson Community College, Watertown, observed retirement of seven faculty and staff members and honored those for milestones in service.
Retirees:
Michael J. Burns, Watertown, joined JCC in 1996 as assistant director of admissions and financial aid and retired in February from the position of director of new student advising.
James A. Buyea, Dexter, joined JCC in 2013 as chief information officer. He retired in September.
Eric F. Constance, Sackets Harbor, joined JCC in 1997 as part-time business advisor in the New York State Small Business Development Center and became a full-time certified business advisor in 1999. He retired as director in March.
John F. Penrose, Watertown, joined JCC in 1979 as an assistant as an assistant professor of chemistry. He achieved the rank of professor and retired in May.
Raymond E. Peterson, Redwood, joined JCC in 1984 as an instructor of social science. He retired as professor of political science in May.
Michael K. White, Chaumont, joined JCC in 1982 as an instrujctor. He retired in December after 36 years of service.
Reetirees receiving Emreritus designation:
Steven H. Brown, Watertown
Steven C. Haas, Watertown
Donald R. Johnson, Watertown
John F. Penrose, Watertown
Raymond E. Peterson, Redwood
Suzanne W. Wadhams, Penfieldf
Honored for Years of Service:
Five Years — Robin R. Booth, Cape Vincent; Shayne M. Edmonds, Copenhagen; Terrence H. Harris, Watertown; Kevin E. Hughes, Brownville; Shawn M. Maloney, Belleville; Chelsea R. Monroe, Watertown; Edie A. Roggie, Castorland; and Kiah N. Sugrue, Chaumont
10 Years — Andrew R. Burgess, Watertown; Racheal N. Chubb, Felts Mills; Wesley L. Hissong, Canton; Cynthia E. Lonsbary, Carthage; John S. Northrop, Watertown; Gina L. Reid, Adams Center; Brian S. Topping, Sackets Harbor; and Brandi J. Williams, Adams
15 Years — Mariya Clemons, Copenhagen; Kimberlee M. Mattraw, Chaumont; William L. McMahon, Carthage; Heather N. O’Brien, Chaumont; April L. Parris, Gouverneur; and John J. Thomas, Dexter
20 Years — Joshua A. Dickinson, Harrisville; Linda C. Dittrich, Watertown; Constance A. Holberg, Watertown; Robyn M. Rhyner, Sackets Harbor; and Oliver Youst, Watertown
25 Years — Monica G. LeClerc, Alexandria Bay; Donna M. Stevenson, Chaumont; and Suzanne M. VanEpps, Dexter
30 Years — Jack N. Donato, Watertown; Jerilyn E. Fairman, Watertown; Michele D. Gefell, Watertown; and Donald J. Horton, Dexter
35 Years — Raymond E. Petersen, Redwood
40 Years — John F. Penrose, Watertown
Gregory E. Kie, senior media relations manager and college photographer of SUNY Canton, received the 2019 Chancellor’s Award for Excellence in Professional Service. Mr. Kie joined the SUNY Canton staff as a temporary, part-time writer and photographer in 2004 after a brief career as a correspondent reporter for the Daily Courier Observer. He was promoted to full-time and received his current title in 2014.
The board of directors of Gouverneur Bancorp Inc. and its subsidiary, Gouverneur Savings and Loan Association, named Faye C. Waterman as executive vicec president and senior lending officer. Mr. Waterman has workd more than 25 years in the banking industry. He joined Gouverneur Savings and Loan in November as an executive vice president. He was previously president and CEO for Citizens Bank of Cape Vincent for 25 years and Citizens National Bank, Hammond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.