North country people
The Hon. Anthony J. Paris, retired justice of the state Supreme Court, has joined Costello, Cooney and Fearon, Syracuse, as special counsel, utilizing his skills in alternative dispute resolution services.
Mr. Paris served as a jurist for 28 years. In 1992, he was elected to a 10-year term as Onondaga County Family Court judge; and in 1997, was designated an acting justice of the Supreme Court. In 1999, Mr. Paris was elected a state Supreme Court justice and was re-elected in 2013. He was part of the Statewide Mortgage Foreclosure group, presiding over the commercial division, and was appointed to the Judicial Advisory Council and Access to Justice Subcommittee.
Prior to service on the bench, he was an assistant district attorney for Onondaga County and had a general law practice.
Kambiz Ghazinour, associate professor, SUNY Canton, recently coauthored a paper titled “Children’s Online Privacy from Parents’ Perspective” with Paweena Manotipya, Kent (Ohio) State University.
Rylee Campeau, Lowville, sports and exercise health care; and Connor Way, Watertown, health and wellness, were named to the fall semester dean’s/merit list at Canisius College, Buffalo.
Adam DiMarco, Potsdam, was named a finalist in the Elmira College Scholars Program.
Lesley Aucter, Croghan, agriculture business development; Morgan Ryan, Carthage, criminal justice; and Grace Van Gorder, Glenfield, equine science, were named to the fall semester president’s list at SUNY Morrisville.
The following north country residents were named to the fall semester dean’s list at SUNY Morrisville: Rachel Davis, LaFargeville, applied psychology; Kadi Denney, Lorraine, business administration; Ethan Fitzgerald, Constableville, environmental conservation science; Madison Holden Cook, Colton, equine science; Abbigayle Kubis, Watertown, equine science; Brendon Levac, Rodman, business administration; Alana McDonald, Potsdam, individual studies; Elizabeth McGinley, Canton, nursing; Kayla Paul, Watertown, individual studies; Cali Prevatt, Adams Center, autobody technology; Brandon Smith, West Leyden, automotive technology; Paige Thorne, Watertown, agricultural business development; and Cory Woodward, Croghan, natural resources conservation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.