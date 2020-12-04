North country people
Brig. Gen. Michel A. Natali, native of Watertown, was promoted to Major General in August.
Maj. Gen. Natali, commissioned into the Military Intelligence Corps in May of 1987 following completion of Reserve Officers Training Corps at Norwich University, Northfield, Vt., served on active duty and held assignments including command of Headquarters Company, 110th Military Intelligence Battalion, and Intelligence Collection Manager, 10th Mountain Division, Fort Drum. He served as Battalion Intelligence Officer, 5th Battalion, 8th Infantry, Mainz, Germany.
He joined the New York Army National Guard in December of 1996. Assignments include Intelligence Officer, 27th Infantry Brigade Combat Team; Intelligence Officer, 42 Infantry Division Headquarters; Deputy Commander, 27th Infantry Brigade Combat Team; Commander, 106th Regional Training Institute; Director for Intelligence and Security Joint Force Headquarters — New York; and Commander, 53rd Troop Command.
He is a retired state Police Investigator, serving 20 years in several assignments, such as New York State Intelligence Center, New York State Capitol and New York City subsequent to the Sept. 11 attacks.
Mr. Natali is assigned as full-time Assistant Adjutant General, Army, and details as the Deputy Commanding General for National Guard Affairs at the United States Army Cyber Center of Excellence.
Mr. Natali graduated in 1983 from Immaculate Heart Central High School, Watertown; earned a bachelor’s degree from Norwich University, Northfield, Vt.; earned a master’s degree in public administration from Marist College, Poughkeepsie; and earned a master’s degree in strategic studies from the United States Army War College.
He and his wife, Barbara, have three sons and two daughters.
The following north country members of the Army National Guard recently received promotions: Adriana Pecorelli, Adams, Company B, 427th Support Battalion, promoted to sergeant; and Eric Carson, Lowville, Headquarters and Headquarters Troop, 2nd Squadron, 101st Cavalry, promoted to staff sergeant.
The following members of the New York Army National Guard’s state COVID-19 response force were honored for their service: Spc. Wendell Conyette, Watertown, commander’s challenge coin; and Chief Petty Officer Thomas Gray, Sackets Harbor, commander’s challenge coin.
Malori Mattimore, Croghan, was named to the summer semester dean’s list at Sherman College, Spartansburg, S.C.
