North country people
Five members of the staff and faculty at Jefferson Community College, Watertown, received 2020 State University of New York Chancellor’s Awards for Excellence:
Bruce F. Alexander, Dexter, director of administrative services, received the Chancellor’s Award for Excellence in Professional Service
Venkat Chebolu, Watertown, professor of chemistry, received the Chancellor’s Award for Excellence in Teaching
Susan M. Hughes, Watertown, building maintenance mechanic, received the Chancellor’s Award for Excellence in Classified Service
Ilka Luyt, Battersea, Ontario, adjunct instructor of English, received the Chancellor’s Award for Excellence in Adjunct Teaching
Dawn A. Robinson, Evans Mills, assistant professor of business, received the Chancellor’s Award for Excellence in Faculty Service
Michael Sitton, Crane School of Music dean, SUNY Potsdam, was honored with the 2020 Roger B. Linden Distinguished Service Award.
The Zonta Club of Canton has announced winners of their 2020 Scholarships:
Sophie Ladouceur, graduate of Canton Central School, received the Putnam-Pitts Scholarship.
Emma French, graduate of Potsdam Central School, received the Members’ Memorial Scholarship.
Celia Carbone, graduate of Gouverneur Central School, received the Jean M. Coon Humanitarian Award.
Violet Reyes, graduate of Massena Central School, received the Young Women in Public Affairs Scholarship.
Beth Fisher, Lake Placid, environmental science; and Jayden Young, Norwood, psychology, were named to the spring semester dean’s list at St. Anselm College, Manchester, N.H.
Megan Casey, Massena, was named to the spring semester dean’s list at Quinnipiac University, Hamden, Conn.
Raechel Davis, Massena, earned a bachelor’s degree in biomedical sciences from Quinnipiac University, Hamden, Conn.
Lydia Curinga, Adams, was named to the spring semester dean’s list at Pensacola (Fla.) Christian College.
Dina Olmstead, daughter of Mark and Renee Olmstead, Brantingham, was named to the spring semester dean’s list at Siena College, Loudonville.
Lauren Shipp, Potsdam, was named to the spring semester dean’s list at the University of Delaware, Newark, Del.
Ben Francis Gushlaw, Norwood, earned a bachelor’s degree, with distinction, in biology and environmental science minor from Clarkson University, Potsdam.
The following north country residents were named to the spring semester vice-president’s list at Mohawk Valley Community College, Utica: Chance E. Fernandez, Carthage; Luke S. Marshall, Evans Mills; Dylan Edmonds, Glenfield; Cierra L. Cannan, Lowville; Phoebe M. Jantzi, Lowville; and Isaiah J. Sins, West Leyden.
The following north country residents were named to the spring semester president’s list at Mohawk Valley Communtiy College, Utica: Drew Crofoot, Boonville; Hannah R. Slate, Chaumont; Amanda D. Hutchins, Constableville; Madison M. Krokowski, Constableville; Jonathan L. Perrault, Cranberry Lake; Lori E.A. Vandervoet, Dexter; Trey B. Hodgdon, Lisbon; Samuel P. Rivers, Lowville; Sarah Caza, Lyons Falls; Corrissa M. Ricard, Lyons Falls; Philip Weber, Lyons Falls; Alexis R. Moyer, Mannsville; Vicki L. Luther, Port Leyden; and Michelle L. Jewell, Taberg.
Donovan Evans, Constableville, was named to the spring semester dean’s list at Western New England University, Springfield, Mass.
Elanie Roberts, Castorland, was inducted into Chi Alpha Sigma, natinal college athlete honor society at the University of Pittsburg, Bradford, Pa., where she majors in criminal justice.
Heather Chafe, Dexter, were named to the spring semester dean’s list at the University of Alabama, Tuscaloosa, Ala.
Luke James, Watertown, was named to the spring semester dean’s list at Boston (Mass.) University.
Connor Francis, Brasher Falls, computer networking and cybersecurity; Francine Pickering, Madrid, business management; and Faith Scarborough, Harrisville, game art and animation, were named to the spring semester dean’s list at Champlain College, Burlington, Vt.
The following north country residents were named to the spring semester dean’s list at SUNY Delhi: Taylor E. Ashley, Antwerp; Emily M. Cean, Brownville; Daniel Christy, Canton; Thomas Cruger, Potsdam; Maria C. Miner, Cape Vincent; Brandon A. Palmer, Norfolk; and John Sullivan, Winthrop.
Brett M. Goodman, Chaumont, earned a bachelor’s degree from UMass, Lowell, Mass.
