North country people
Gabrielle Wormuth joined the staff of Cornell Cooperative Extension of Jefferson County as a dairy and livestock educator, assisting farmers in Jefferson and Lewis Counties. Ms. Wormuth grew up on her family’s dairy farm in Lewis County, graduated from SUNY Cobleskill in 2017 with an associate degree in agricultural business and a bachelor’s degree in animal science, focusing on dairy. Following graduation, she helped to manage a dairy operation in Central New York and was a calf nutrition consultant for a milk replacer company.
Lucas Piroli, Black River, and Madyson Amo, Cape Vincent, were named to the fall semester dean’s list at Salisbury (Md.) University.
Ashwin Ajit, Potsdam, was named a Goldwater Scholar for the spring semester at Clarkson University, Potsdam. Mr. Ajit, an honors student, is double majoring in computer science and mathematics.
Isabella grasso, Potsdam, was named a Goldwater Scholar for the spring semester at Clarkson University, Potsdam, where she is majoring in data science.
Zoe Loveall, Fort Drum, was recently offerent the Provost Out-of-State Scholarship for high-achieving freshment to Austin Peay State University, Clarksville, Tenn.
Elizabeth Davis, Canton, earned a $15,000 Presidential Scholarship to Albright College, Reading, Pa.
The following north country resident were inducted into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi: Nathan DeSantis, Constableville, SUNY Oswego; Ryan Allen, Watertown, Nazareth College, Rochester; Beatriz Ortiz, Canton, SUNY Potsdam; and Rory Sixberry, Potsdam, SUNY Potsdam.
Zachary Leeth, Watertown, was named to the provost’s list at Troy (Ala.) University for Term 3.
Devan Peebles, Port Leyden, was named to the winter quarter dean’s list at Palmer College of Chiropractic’s West Campus, San Jose, Calif.
The following north country students at Elmira College were named to the winter term dean’s list: Alexa Fields, Potsdam; Emma Henry, Ogdensburg; Elizabeth Jackson-Wood, Harrisville; Paige Miller, Sackets Harbor; Bridgette Patterson, Glenfield; Haile Rowsam, Lyons Falls; Arael Scott, Russell; Chakriya Thomas, Gouverneur; and Jake VanHouse, Waddington.
Hannah Tupper, Canton, was named to the fall semester dean’s list at Colgate University, Hamilton.
Robin Rhodes Crowell, Canton, Murray (Ky.) State University; Tabitha Brown, Heuvelton, SUNY Potsdam; and Rainar Anderson, Potsdam, SUNY Potsdam, were inducted into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi.
Jennifer Steele, Lowville, received the dean’s award with distinction for the fall semester at Colgate University, Hamilton.
The following north country students at North Country Community College, Saranac Lake, were inducted into Phi Theta Kappa honor society: William B. Baker-Hastings, Potsdam; Rose E. Bamber, Saranac Lake; Casey P. Beitz, Moira; Kasha Bushey, Saranac; Kendra N. Capone, Gansevoort; Connor Celeste, Saranac Lake; Almedina Cirikovic, Saranac Lake; Linzy A. Compo, Massena; Alycia B. Cowan, Chateaugay; Kaylei L. Dustin, Malone; Sierra J. Frye, North Bangor; and Julius A. Haranyi, Saranac Lake
Vanessa Foulke, Lowville, has received the Susan Sutton Smith Award for academic excellence from SUNY Oneonta, where she is majoring in digital and studio art.
The following north country residents placed in weekly bridge games, sponsored by the northern new york duplicate bridge club:
Jan. 27: First place, debra suller and renee lustick; and second place, the rev. Leo wiley and helen keohane
Jan. 31 “A”: first place, renee lustick and judy vepsa; second place, ann sellers and gloria rothschild; and third place, phyllis plante and rachel fielding
Jan. 31 “B”: first place, phyllis plante and rachel fielding; and second place, the rev. Leo wiley and alice leroy
Feb. 3: First place, alice leroy and debra suller; and second place, the rev. Leo wiley and judith christley
Feb. 10: Tied for first and second places, judy vespa and gloria rothschild and mai liinve and helen keohane; and third place, rachel fielding and renee lustick
Feb. 14: First place, mai liinve and helen keohane; and second place, maureen gough and renee lustick
Feb. 17: Tied for first and second places, the rev. Leo wiley and sue glomboski and mai liinve and ann sellers; and third place, gloria rothschild and debra suller
Feb. 21: First place, helen keohane and gloria rothschild; second place, judy vespa and debra suller; and third place, mildred mosko and phyllis plante
Feb. 24: First place, gloria rothschild and rachel fielding; second place, debra suller and helen keohane; and third place, alice leroy and judy vespa
Stewart’s Shops presented a donation of $6,000 from their annual Holiday Match to the SoZo Teen Center , an affiliate of Children’s Home of Jefferson County. The funds will support enrichment opportunities, including recreational, academic support, life and job skills and field trips.
Carthage Savings made a $10,000 donation to loacl community food banks. Among those to receive funding ar VEM Food Pantry and St. James Food Pantry, Carthage; Watertown Urban Mission; Croghan Food Pantry; Lowville Food Pantry; and St. Mary’s Food Pantry, Clayton.
Potsdam SnackPack Program received a $1,250 donation from the Potsdam Stewart’s Shops Holiday Match Program.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.