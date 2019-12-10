North country people
Alexander Fee, Pierrepont Manor, graduated from Heidelberg University, Tiffin, Ohio, with a bachelor’s degree in business administration and political science.
Todd Perry, Potsdam, graduated from the College of St. Scholastica, Duluth, Minn., with a doctor of physical therapy.
The following north country residents graduated from SUNY Delhi: Taylor Ashley, Antwerp, associate degree, veterinary science technology; Hunter Parrow, Hammond, associate degree, plumbing and refrigeration; and Zebulon Zagrobelny, Waddington, associate degree, mechatronics design.
Deanna Brenon, Brownville, earned a bachelor’s degree in marine biology from the University of New Haven (Conn.).
Jordan Wells, Ogdensburg, graduated from Bismarck (N.D.) State College with a bachelor’s degree in energy management.
The following north country residents were named to the spring semester president’s list at SUNY Oswego: Quincey J. Zimmerman, Adams, childhood education; Caydee M. Blankenship, Antwerp, finance; Jill P. Moore, Beaver Falls, wellness manager; Adam M. Haley, Brownville, adolescence education; Shelby L. Brass, Cape Vincent, childhood education; Nathan P. DeSantis, Constableville, adolescence education; Kevin E. O’Connor, Depauville, English to speakers of other languages; Jeremy N. Machia, Dexter, criminal justice; Nicholas Nortz, Dexter, adolescence education; Amanda N. Gydesen, Evans Mills, creative writing; Mikayla L. Peters, LaFargeville, senior online wellness
The following local residents earned degrees from Western Governors University, Salt Lake City, Utah: Dennis Bitetti, Fort Drum, master’s degree, cybersecurity and information assurance; James Johnson, Fort Drum, master’s degree, cybersecurity and information assurance; Susan Brown, Sackets Harbor, masster’s degree, healthcare management; Munierah Macedo, Watertown, bachelor’s degree, business management; and Ryan Smith, Watertown, bachelor’s degree, IT-networks administration emphasis.
The following north country residents earned degrees from Nazareth College, Rochester: Kayla Allen, Lowville, bachelor’s degree, occupational science; Elena Alteri, Watertown, bachelor’s degree, English literature; Lori Ball, Natural Bridge, master’s degree, social work; Megan Bush, Carthage, bachelor’s degree, health sciences; Annie Casey, Massena, bachelor’s degree, heath sciences; Anthony Coles, LaFargeville, master’s degree, social work; Leah Denny, Adams Center, master’s degree, occupational therapy; Jamie DiSalvo, Canton, master’s degree, speech language pathology; Brittney Fields-Mcintosh, Dexter, master’s degree, social work; Olivia Hanno, Lowville, master’s degree, speech language pathology; Elonda Johnson, Fort Drum, master’s degree, social work; Kyra Kempney, Carthage, bachelor’s degree, communication science and disorders; Allison London, Copenhagen, master’s degree, social work; Felicity Love, Massena, bachelor’s degree, occupational science; Elizabeth Murphy, Black River, bachelor’s degree, occupational science; Samantha O’Hearn, Gouverneur, master’s degree, social work; Desiree Palmer, Norwood, bachelor’s degree, marketing; Angela Scherer, Adams, bachelor’s degree, mathematics; Brandan Skinnieri, Watertown, master’s degree, social work; Heather Villarreal, Mannsville, master’s degree, social work; Emma Warner, Canton, bachelor’s degree, psychology; Brandi Wilsie, Carthage, master’s degree, social work; Erica Woodward, Carthage, master’s degree, social work; and Zoe Zagrobelny, Waddington, master’s degree, speech language pathology.
The following north country residents placed in weekly bridge games, sponsored by the Northern New York Duplicate Bridge Club:
May 21 “A”: First place, Mai Liinve and Helen Keohane; second place, Donald McCoy and Gloria Rothschild; third place, Hope Metcalf and Debra Suller; and fourth place, Charles Moore and Sue Rosen
May 31 “B”: First place, Charles Moore and Sue Rosen; and tied for second, third and fourth places, Carole Brown and Maureen Gough, Celia Perciaccante and Phyllis Plante and Roxanne Pratt and Rachel Fielding
June 3 “A”: First place, Gary Kohler and Debra Suller; second place, Judy Vespa and Helen Keohane; third place, Mai Liinve and Judith Salzman; and fourth place, Rachel Fielding and Maureen Gough
June 3 “B”: First place, Rachel Fielding and Maureen Gough; second place, Donald McCoy and Charles Moore; and tied for third and fourth places, Sue Glomboski and Mildred Mosko and Roxanne Pratt and Phyllis Plante
June 7 N/S “A”: First place, Mart and Mai Liinve; and second place, Linda Rich and Judith Salzman
June 7 N/S “B”: First place, Linda Rich and Judith Salzman; and second place, the Rev. Leo Wiley and Patricia Macklin
June 7 E/W “A”: First place, Val Jakubowitch and Helen Keohane; and second place, Donald McCoy and Judy Vespa
June 7 E/W “B”: First place, Charles Moore and Hope Metcalf
June 10 N/S: First place, Val Jakubowitch and Mai Liinve; and second place, Sue Glomboski and Phyllis Plante
June 10 E/W: First place, Timothy Dowe and Helen Keohane; and second place, Judy Vespa and Gloria Rothschild
June 14 “A”: First place, Judy Vespa and Sue Glomboski; second place, Gloria Rothschild and Judith Christley; third place, Val Jakubowitch and Gary Kohler; fourth place, Hugh Farley and Timothy Dowe; and fifth place, Mai Liinve and Helen Keohane
June 14 “B”: First place, Hugh Farley and Timothy Dowe; second place, Roxanne Pratt and Renee Lustick; and third place, Jim and Molly Heary
June 17: First place, Val Jakibowitch and Debra Suller; second place, Contance Hrabchak and Gary Kohler; and tied for third and fourth places, Helen Keohane and Judith Salzman and the Rev. Leo Wley and Maureen Gough
At the June 6 meetings of Canton-Potsdam Hospital, Potsdam, Gouverneur Hospital and St. Lawrence Health System, the late Chloe Ann O’Neil and Gouverneur Hospital Auxiliary were honored as recipients of the 2019 Board of Directors’ Community Service Awards. Mrs. O’Neil’s family accepted the award on her behalf.
The SUNY Canton Public Relations Department won four first-place awards from the State University of New York Council for Advancement at their annual conference in Saratoga. They took awards in “Excellence in Digital Marketing” and “Communications on a Budget” for their 2019 eSports promotional video; and “Excellence in Advertising Campaigns” and “Excellence in Community Relation Campaigns” for the “It’s Your Time” and “50 Acts of Kindness” projects.
