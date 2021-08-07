North country people
Elizabeth A. Brown, director for SUNY Canton Center for Criminal Justice, Intelligence and Cybersecurity, was honored with the SUNY Chancellor’s Award for Excellence in Faculty Service.
Matthew J. Burnett, SUNY Canton, Canino School of Engineering Techno9logy professor, received the SUNY Chancellor’s Award for Excellence in Scholarship and Creative Activities.
Mackenzie Gehrke, Mannsville, music eduction (K-12); and Kaylee Tabolt, Lowville, marketing, were named to the spring semester dean’s list at the College of St. Rose, Albany.
The following north country residents were named to the spring semester dean’s list at SUNY Fredonia: Joshua Oshiro, Malone, computer science; Derek Raymond, Malone, vidual arts new media: photography; Ally Kilburn, Watertown, biology; Justin Nadal, Philadelphia, theatre arts; Jack Sears, Watertown, teater production and design; Tess Smith, Lowville, childhood inclusive education; Elizabeth Davis, Canton, music therapy; and Amanda Mason, Colton, music industry.
Caroline St. Croix, Lowville, was named to the spring semester dean’s list at Lasell University, Newton, Mass.
Noah Dorchester, Carthage; and Kristen Solar, Clayton, nursing graduates of Elmira College, were honored in a pinning ceremony at the college.
Trisha Martin, Lisbon, graduated from Cazanovia College and was honor with the Excellence in Management: Business Management Program Award. She completed an internship with Wegman’s and was a member of the Society of Human Resource Managers.
Olivia Boerstler, Fort Drum, funeral service education, was named to the spring semester dean’s list at Northampton Community College, Bethlehem, Pa.
Kaitlyn Radley, Cape Vincent, marine science, was named to the spring semester dean’s list at Coastal Carolina University, Conway, S.C.
Emma Bentley-Hicks, Colton, was named to the spring semester dean’s list at Lehigh University, Bethlehem, Pa.
Richard Case, Watertown, was named to the spring semester dean’s list at Nichols College, Dudley, Mass.
Mallory Bridge, Antwerp, was named an Outstanding Undergraduate Scholar for the 2020-2021 year at Rochester Institute of Technology.
Shane Dudley, Adams; and Heather Chafe, Dexter, were named to the spring semester president’s list at the University of Alabama, Tuscaloosa, Ala.
Thomas H. McCabe, Potsdam, homeland security, was named to the spring semester dean’s list at Monroe Community College, Rochester.
Carthage Area Hospital Foundation recently announced 2021 recipients of the Dr. Frank Harvey and JoAnn Zando Health Care scholarship; $1,000 given to seniors looking to pursue a career in health care: Hannah D. Boshart, Carthage, daughter of Erin and Dan Boshart — plans to major in nursing at St. John Fisher College, Rochester; Jacob M. Barber, Carthage, son of Wendy and Kevin Barber — plans to major in biology at Messiah University, Mechanicsburg, Pa.; Shae M. Marriott, Croghan, daughter of Melanie and Tom Marriott — plans to major in physical therapy at Utica College; and Quinlyn Ormsby, Clayton, daughter of Maci and Stephen Ormsby — plans to major in nursing at SUNY Plattsburgh.
