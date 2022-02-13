North country people
Careers
Brandi Forbes and Charles Forbes, certified physician asistants, have joined the team of St. Lawrence Health Psychiatry, working with patients through Canton-Potsdam Hospital, Potsdam, Gouverneur Hospital, and Massena Hospital.
Mr. and Mrs. Forbes are both certified by the National Commission on Certification of Physician Assistants. Mrs. Forbes earned her physician assistant degree from Elon (N.C.) University; and Mr. Forbes urned his degree from Duke University, Durham, N.C.
Dr. Mohammad Basil Amin has been named integrated medical director of primary care and behavioral health at River Hospital, Alexandria Bay. Dr. Amin graduate from the Nistar Medical College of Pakistan, in which he completed both medical and surgical residencies; and attended Seton Hall University, South Orange, N.J., where he completed his internal medicine residency. After serving as both emergency room and staff physician for several years, he earned a fellowship in additionc medicine from Boston (Mass.) University Medical Center.
Colleges
Aylene Newman, Canton; and Emma Rutley, Potsdam, were named to the fall semester dean’s list at Quinnipiac University, Hamden, Conn.
Lauren Elizabeth Covey, Mannsville, mechanical engineering, was named to the fall semester dean’s list at Clarkson University, Potsdam.
Mason Yagel, Theresa, was named to the fall semester president’s list at Missouri Western State University, St. Joseph, Mo.
The following north country residents were named to the fall semester dean’s list at Cazenovia College: Matthew Atkinson, Harrisville; Nathanial Aubin, Dexter; Daniel Hunt, Watertown; Kirsten Joslin, Lowville; Kayna Kloster, Croghan; Allyson Laflair, Canton; Jessica Monaghan, Carthage; Lachlan Rees, Watertown; Alexis Sykes, Watertown; Noah Weaver, Alexandria Bay; and Abigail Wilhelm, Lisbon.
Asia Z. Smythe, Newburgh, criminal justice, received a $500 New York State Sheriff’s Association scholarship, presented by Colleen M. O’Neill, Jefferson Countuy Sheriff. Ms. Smythe plans to become a New York State trooper or detective.
Sarah Roux, Watertown, was named to the fall semester dean’s list at Seton Hall University, South Orange, N.J.
Damien Moody, Watertown, graduated with a master’s degree in digital forensic science from Champlain College, Burlington, Vt.
The following north country student at SUNY Potsdam had their department of theater and dance production of “Ready Steady Yeti Go,” featured in the Virtual Kennedy Center American College Theater Region 1 Festival: Kameron Dailey, Malone, as Gandry.
The following north country residents were named to the fall semester dean’s list at SUNY Oneonta: Timothy Freed, Croghan, music industry; Mirabella Phinney, Watertown, music industry; Patrick Knapp, Cape Vincent, biology; Simon Lagarry, Massena, music industry; Sydney Mayne, Rodman, childhood education (1-6); Mackenzie Boulton, Sackets Harbor, biology; and Madison Mahady, Winthrop, music industry.
McKenna Williams, daughter of Gaetano and Julie Williams, Watertown, was named to the fall semester dean’s list at Keuka College, Keuka Park. Ms. Williams, senior, is an early childhood education major.
Zoe Esterly, Ogdensburg, psychology, child of Scott and Beth Esterly, was named to the fall semester dean’s list at St. Olaf College, Northfield, Minn.
Elizabeth Compo, Lowville, was named to the fall semester dean’s list at Fairfield (Conn.) University.
Jeromy Jason Henning, Evans Mills; and Victoria L. VanMeter, Watertown, were named to the fall semester dean’s list at Norwich (Vt.) University.
Notable Donations
The congregation of Zion Episcopal Church, Colton, recently made a $1,275 donation to the Colton-Pierrepont Teachers’ Association back pack program. The funds were collected in the 2021 “Back Pack Jug” and over the past five years, a total of $4,722 has been donated to the program.
