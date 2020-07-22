North country people
Andrea Ferro, faculty in department of civil and environmental engineering, Clarkson University, Potsdam, received the Distinction in Faculty Mentoring for Research and Scholarship Award.
Douglas Bohl, associate professor of mechanical and aeronautical engineering; and Jennifer Knack, associate professor of psychology and interim head of The Clarkson School, both at Clarkson University, Potsdam, were awareded the Walker Fellowship to study mental health issues in rural EMS providers.
Marcias Martinez was granted tenure in the department of mechanical and aeronautical engineering, Clarkson University, Potsdam. Mr. Martinez is working on the development of a Holistic Structural Integrity Process.
Selma Mededovic Thagard was promoted from associate professor to professor of chemical and biomolecular engineering at Clarkson University, Potsdam. Ms. Thagard’s expertise is in electrical discharge plasma processes with a focus on theoretical and experimental investigations of fundamental plasma chemistry in single and multiphase plasma environments.
Faculty and staff of Clarkson University, Potsdam, were honored for external funding research and investigations garnered:
Multi-Million Dollar Club
Catherine McNamara, associate vice president of student success
Marjorie Warden, director of the community underrepresented professional opportunities
Million Dollar Club
Daqing Hou, professor of electronical and computer engineering
Sitaraman Krishnan, professor and executive officer of chemical and biomolecular engineering.
