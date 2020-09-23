North country people
Michael Sacks was appointed assistant professor of economics and financial studies at Clarkson University, Potsdam. He earned a Ph.D. in economics and a master’s degree in social science (mathematical behavioral science) from the University of California, Irvine, Calif.; and a bachelor’s degree in economics from Towson (Md.) University.
Dr. Rishi Kumar, board certified pulmonologist, joined the medical team of St. Lawrence Health System’s Canton-Potsdam Hospital in the Helen Snell Cheel Medical Campus, Potsdam. Dr. Kumar earned his medical degree at Saba University School of Medicine, Saba, Dutch Caribbean; underwent his residency at UPMC Pinnacle, Harrisburg, Pa., where he was chief resident.; and conducted his fellowship at SUNY Upstate Medical University, Syracuse.
Rebecca Pelky has been appointed assistant professor of film studies at Clarkson University, Potsdam. Ms. Pelky earned a Ph.D. in English from the University of Missouri, Columbia, Mo.; a master’s degree in creative writing from Northern Michigan University, Marquette, Mich.; and a bachelor’s degree in zoology from Northern Michigan University.
Ian T. McCrum has been appointed assistant professor of chemical and biomolecular engineering at Clarkson University, Potsdam. Mr. McCrum earned a Ph.D. in chemical engineering from Pennsylvania State University, Centre County, Pa.; and a bachelor’s degree in chemical engineering from Clarkson University.
Erin Mundy, board certified nurse practitioner, has joined the staff of St. Lawrence Health System at Gouverneur Hospital. Ms. Mundy earned her psychiatric nurse practitioner degree at SUNY Upstate Medical University, Syracuse. She has clinical experience guiding patients on their journey to mental wellness, diagnosing psychiatric conditions and their causes and treating substance use disorders.
Alison Mackey has been appointed assistant professor of consumer and organizational studies at Clarkson University, Potsdam. Ms. Mackey earned a Ph.D. in management and human resources from Ohio State University, Columbus, Ohio; and a master’s degree in organizational behavior and bachelor’s degree in economics from Brigham Young University, Provo, Utah.
Simona Liguori has been appointed assistant professor of chemical and biomolecular engineering at Clarkson University, Potsdam, and was recently named a fellow by the Research Corporation for Science Advancement (RSCA) for the new initiative Scialog; Negative Emissions Science, co-sponsored by the Alfred P. Soan Foundation.
Ms. Liguori earned a Ph.D., master’s degree and bachelor’s degree in chemical engineering from the University of Calabria, Italy.
Yazhou “Leo” Jiang has been appointed assistant professor of electrical and computer engineering at Clarkson University, Potsdam.
He earned a Ph.D. in electrical engineering-power systems from Washington State University, Pullman, Wash.; and a bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering from Huazhong University of Science and Technology, Wuhan, China.
