North country people
Jefferson Community College, Watertown, presented several awards to nursing program graduates during its May pinning ceremony.
Debra R. Marsala Excellence in Nursing Award — Tabata S. Mandujano-Garcia, Calcium; and Natishia E. Michell, Lacona
Mercy Hospital School of Nursing Alumni Award — Kathy D. Lambright, Philadelphia
Marion Brennon Personal Growth in Nursing Award — Rebeka E. Flansburg, Watertown
Samaritan Medical Center HEART Award — Samantha M. Flory, Sandy Creek
STAR Award in Memory of Dr. Walter S. Atkinson — Liana J. Monnat, Lowville
The following north country residents placed in weekly bridge games, sponsored by the Northern New York Duplicate Bridge Club:
Aug. 5: First place, Helen Keohane and Alice LeRoy; second place, Rachel Fielding and Susan Rosen; third place, Robert Lau and Susan Grever; fourth place, Val Jakubowitch and Constance Hrabchak; and fifth place, the Rev. Leo Wiley and Patricia Macklin
Aug. 9: First place, Robert Lau and Susan Grever; second place, Donald McCoy and Alice LeRoy; third place, Susan Rosen and Roxanne Pratt; fourth place, Debra Suller and Patricia Macklin; fifth place, Jim and Molly Heary
Aug. 12: First place, Gary Kohler and Val Jakubowitch; second place, Gloria Rothschild and Judith Salzman; third place, Robert Lau and Susan Grever; fourth place, Debra Suller and Susan Rosen; and fifth place, Donald McCoy and Alice LeRoy
Aug. 16: First place, Val Jakubowitch and Debra Suller; second place, Robert Lau and Susan Grever; third place, Donald McCoy and Alice LeRoy; and tied for fourth and fifth places, Mai Liinve and Susan Rosen and Gary Kohler and Judy Vespa
Aug. 19 N/S: First place, Judy Vespa and Alice LeRoy; and tied for second and third places, Hugh and Sharon Farley and Gary Kohler and Val Jakubowitch
Aug. 19 E/W: First place, Robert Lau and Susan Grever; second place, David Lau and Constance Hrabchak; and third place, Donald McCoy and Hope Meetcalf
Aug. 23 N/S: First place, Val Jakubowitch and Gary Kohler; second place, Mai Liinve and Corrine Dreon; and third place, Hugh and Sharon Farley
Aug. 23 E/W: First place, Susan Rosen and Gloria Rothschild; second place, Mart Liinve and David Lau; and third place, Debra Suller and Constance Hrabchak
Aug. 26 N/S: First place, Donald McCoy and Debra Suller; second place, Judy Vespa and Patricia Macklin; and third place, Val Jakubowitch and Gary Kohler
Aug. 26: E/W: First place, Robert Lau and Susan Grever; second place, David Lau and Constance Hrabchak; and third place, Hugh and Sharon Farley
Aug. 30 N/S: First place, Gary Kohler and Patricia Macklin; and second place, Hugh and Sharon Farley
Aug. 30 E/W: First place, Alice LeRoy and Susan Rosen; and tied for second and third places, Robert Lau and Constance Hrabchak and Ann Sellers and Judith Christley
Sept. 6 N/S: First place, Hugh and Sharon Farley; second place, Donald McCoy and Constance Hrabchak; and third place, Val Jakubowitch and Gary Kohler
Sept. 6 E/W: First place, Robert Lau and David Lau; second place, Celia Perciaccante and Maureen Gough; and third place, George Isgrigg and Judith Salzman
Sept. 20: First place, Mart Liinve and Helen Keohane; second place, Susan Rosen and Sue Glomboski; third place, Jim and Molly Heary; and fourth place, Carole Brown and Patricia Macklin
Sept. 23: First place, Gary Kohler and Val Jakubowitch; second place, Debra Suller and Alice LeRoy; and thied for third and fourth places, the Rev. Leo Wiley and Molly Heary and Sue Glomboski and Corrine Dreon
Sept. 27: First place, Val Jakubowitch and Gary Kohler; second place, Mart Liinve and Judy Vespa; third place, Alice LeRoy and Helen Keohane; and fourth place, Gloria Rothschild and Susan Rosen
