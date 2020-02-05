North country people
Dr. John H. Kim, gastroenterologist, joined the medical staff of St. Lawrence Health System’s Canton-Potsdam Hospital, Potsdam.
Dr. Kim earned a medical degree from Yonsei University, College of Medicine, Seoul, Korea, and conducted a fellowship in gastroenterology and residency at Maimonides Medical Center, Brooklyn. He is board certified with the American Board of Internal Medicine in Gastroenterology, a member of the American Gastroenterological Association, American Society of GI Endoscopy and New York Society of GI Endoscopy.
Dr. Joseph Jacob, urologist, has joined the staff of River Hospital, Alexandria Bay, to perform minor outpatient surgeries in the ambulatory surgery unit.
Dr. Jacob earned a medical degree from Ohio State University College of Medicine, Columbus, Ohio, and completed a residency at Indiana University Medical Center, Indianapolis, Ind. He earned a master’s degree in clinical research and a fellowship in urologic oncology at Indiana University Medical Center. He is a member of the American Urological Association and Society of Urologic Oncology.
Mary Riley, hospitalist, has joined the medical staff at St. Lawrence Health System’s Canton-Potsdam Hospital, Potsdam.
Ms. Riley earned a master’s degree in physician assistant studies from Clarkson University, Potsdam, and completed clinical rotations in areas of infectious disease, internal medicine/ICU, general surgery, women’s health, inpatient mental health, emergency medicine, family medicine, pediatrics and orthopedics. She is certified in advanced cardiac life support, basic cardiac life support and pediatric advanced life support.
Dr. Richard Summermatter has joined the North Country women’s Health staff of Massena Memorial Hospital. Dr. Summermatter is board certified by the American Board of Obstetrics and Gynecology and is a fellow of the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists.
He graduated from the University of Alabama School of Medicine, Birmingham, Ala., and completed a residency in obstetrics and gynecology at Buffalo School of Medicine. He has had a private practice and worked at various group practices, most recently with The Women’s Health Center at Springfield Hospital, Vermont.
Prashant Hosur Suhas was appointed assistant professor of political science at Clarkson University, Potsdam. He earned a Ph.D. in political science from Indiana University, Bloomington, Ind., a master’s degree in diplomacy and international relations from Seton Hall University, South Orange, N.J., and a bachelor’s degree in international studies from Graceland University, Lamoni, Iowa.
Christopher L. LaPoint has been appointed clinical assistant professor of physician assistant studies at Clarkson University, Potsdam. Previously, he served as an adjunct professor at Clarkson; a physician assistant in family medicine and physician assistant hospitalist at Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center, Ogdensburg; and a physician assistant in dermatology/surgery at St. Lawrence Surgery. He received a bachelor’s degree in physician assistant studies from Rochester Institute of Technology and a bachelor’s degree in clinical and child psychology from Alfred University. Mr. LaPoint is a licensed physician assistant in New York State.
Katie Daigneault, physician assistant, has joined the staff of Massena Memorial Hospital. She graduated from Clarkson University, Potsdam, with a master’s degree in physician assistant studies, and from SUNY Stony Brook with a bachelor’s degree in respiratory care. She is board certified by the National Board of Respiratory Care and is a member of both the American Academy of Physician Assistants and the New York State Society of Physician Assistants.
Krista Fuller and Lynn Widrick, certified registered nurse anesthestist, joined the anesthesiology team of St. Lawrence Health System’s Canton-Potsdam Hospital, Potsdam.
Ms. Fuller earned a master’s degree in nurse anesthesiology from Albany Medical college and started her career as a registered nurse on the medical floor at Canton-Potsdam Hospital, Potsdam.
Mr. Widrick earned a master’s degree in nurse anesthesiology from Albany Medical College, where he serves as a guest lecturer. He is a member of the American Association of Nurse Anesthetists.
Sheryl Cruger, registered nurse, joined the medical team of St. Lawrence Health System’s Canton-Potsdam Hospital, Potsdam. She earned a master’s degree in nursing: Family nurse practitioner from the University of Rochester and is a New York State licensed family nurse practitioner.
Ohbet Cheon was appointed assistant professor of healthcare management at Clarkson University, Potsdam, based out of the Capital Region Campus, Schenectady. She received a Ph.D. in political science from Texas A&M University, College Station, Texas; a master’s degree in public administration and public policy from Seoul National University, South Korea; and a bachelor’s degree in political science from Ewha Womans University, Seoul, South Korea.
Chunlei Liang has been appointed professor of mechanical and aeronautical engineering at Clarkson University, Potsdam. Mr. Liang is an associate fellow of the American Institute of Aeronautics and is a member of the Society for Industrial and Applied Mathematics, American Society of Mechanical Engineers and United States Association for Computational Mechanics.
He served as an assistant professor and associate professor at George Washington University, Washington, D.C., in the department of mechanical and aerospace engineering. He received a Ph.D. in mechanical engineering from the University of London and a bachelor’s degree in thermal power engineering from Xi’an Jiaotong University, Xi’an, China.
Zhilu Lin has been appointed assistant professor of economics and financial studies at Clarkson University, Potsdam. Ms. Lin earned a Ph.D. in finance from the University of Mississippi, Oxford, Miss.; a master’s degree in finance from the University of Massachusetts, Boston, Mass.; and a bachelor’s degree in economics from Guangdong University of Foreign Studies, Guangzhou, China.
Winners for the July 21 Tibbets Point Fun Run have been announced.
1K Fun Run:
First place — Fisher Schaff
Second place — McKenna Durr
Third place — Ava McClendon
11 and older first place — Kenzie Raso
5K Male:
First place — Brady Kyle
Second place — Isaac Taylor
Third place — Adam Kyle
5K Female:
First place — Mette Beierle
Second place — Carly Baisinger
Third place — Nancy Caresita
10K Male:
First place — Norris Parson
Second place — Brian Sprague
Third place — Grant Sanford
10K Female:
First place — Lynde Wangler
Second place — Nola Pominville
Third place — Erica Preston
Winners of the seventh annual Shootin’ Traps for Trips have been announced. The event, held July 27, raised more than $4,000 for the Volunteer Transportation Center.
Sub-Junior — Ethan Crouse
Junior — Duncan Zubrzycki
Veteran — Bob Dumaw
Senior Veteran — Chuck Reay
Ladies — Kellie Neddo
D — Ben Parson
C — Chuck Huelone
B — Tim McFall
A — Duane Hoch
AA — Mike Vaadi II
Team — Duncan Zubrzycki, Brock Smykla, Cody Zubrzycki, Jack Zehr and Daryl Zubrzycki
Winners have been announced for the jumping/gymkhana horse show, held Aug. 17 in Ogdensburg and sponsored by the St. Lawrence Valley Horsemen’s Association.
Cross Rails Division:
Champion — Tess, shown by Liberty Dippel
Reserve — Princess, shown by Al’Lainya Dumas
Jumping Division 2’-2’3”:
Champion — Marley, shown by Dayana cappuccetti
Reserve — CND’s Nitro, shown by Vanessa Virgilio
Junior Games Division:
Champion — Miss Foxy Roxy, shown by Morgan Fuller
Reserve — Pete, shown by Cora Hotchkiss
Open Games Division:
Champion — Choc Full of chrome, shown by Shondel Boyden
Reserve — Aaliyah, shown by Shannon Kenny
Shelby Connelly, Colton, won a raffle for $200 in cash and gift basket from Traditional Arts in Upstate New York (TAUNY). The raffle was a fundraiser to support programs in TAUNY’s demonstration kitchen.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.