North country people
Armed Forces
The following north country members of the Army National Guard recently received promotions: Dylan Frederick, Mannsville, Headquarters and Headquarters Battery, 1st Battalion, 258th Field Artillery, promoted to corporal; and Matthew Scofield, Adams Center, 222nd Military Police Company, promoted to sergeant.
Colleges
The following north country residents were named to the fall semester dean’s list at Rochester Institute of Technology (RIT): Mallory Bridge, Theresa, software engineering; Declan Dougan, Potsdam, industrial engineering; Noah Goldie, Canton, applied statistics and actuarial science; Alton Isaman, Hannawa Falls, computing and information technologies; Annie Yang, Potsdam, graphic design; Nick Spears, Carthage, robotics and manufacturing engineering technology; Morgan Keeney, Rodman, who is in the criminal justice; Connor McRoberts, Hammond, computer science; Sam Moses, Canton, biomedical sciences; Nicholas Wallace, Potsdam, photographic and imaging arts; Nico Putnam, Watertown, biomedical sciences; Aiden Knight, Colton, mechanical engineering; Hadeel Obeid, Potsdam, environmental sustainability, health and safety; Amelia Caird, Watertown, game design and development; Dennis Santos Sanchez, Calcium, computer engineering; Jordan Magurk, Canton, biotechnology and molecular bioscience; Julian Heuser, Potsdam, computer science; Jay Bishop-Duford, Ogdensburg, university exploration; Luke Corron, Belleville, mechanical engineering technology; Alec Wright, Watertown, mechanical engineering; James Donnelly, Massena, chemical engineering; Jimmy Martell, Massena, chemical engineering; Teo Luciani, Watertown, computing and information technologies; Chloe Seller, Lyons Falls, diagnostic medical sonograph; Drew Demers, Heuvelton, physics; Holden Lalumiere, Colton, computer science; Nadia Moore, Chaumont, bioinformatics and computational biology; Brian Williams, Felts Mills, computer science; Benjamin Hare, Adams Center, business administration-management; and Brandon Munger, Lowville, film and animation.
Katherine A. Monteith, Watertown, was named the March 2022 Jefferson Community College Honors Program Student of the Month. Ms. Monteith, a humanities and social sciences major and Army reservist on active duty, presented a perspective of the Vietnam War from the testimony of a Vietnamese officer who collaborated with the US military as an honors option.
Kisura Poku, Carthage, was named to the summer and fall semester dean’s list at Baylor University, Waco, Texas.
The following north country residents graduated from Baylor University, Waco, Texas: Alyssa Engel, Black River, doctor of physical therapy; Lilly Rivera, Fort Drum, master’s degree in nutrition; Ashlynn Godin, Philadelphia, doctor of physical therapy; and Tyler Smith, Watertown, doctor of physical therapy.
Madison Reardon, Lake Clear; and Quinlan Peer, Saranac Lake, were named to the fall semester deans list at Northern Vermont University, Johnson and Lyndonville, Vt.
Cpt. John Gonzales, 86, former St. Lawrence Seaway pilot, summer resident of Clayton, graduated from Capella University, Minneapolis, Minn., on March 12 with a Ph.D. in general psychology. Captain Gonzales holds an unlimited ocean master license, with United States Coast Guard pilotage endorsements for the St. Lawrence Seaway and Port of Miami, Fla. He is a FAA instrument rated commercial aircraft pilot and earned a master’s degree and juris doctor.
Retiring in 1996, after a career first as a seagoing vessel officer then as a pilot, he started his continuing education in business, law and social sciences. Captain Gonzales graduated from the State of New York Maritime College; served as president of the St. Lawrence Seaway Pilot’s Association, Marine Counsel of Florida and Rotary Club of Miami Beach; was the Great Lakes representative for the Masters’, Mates’ and Pilots’ Union; and a Miami Beach Waterfront board chairman prior to moving to Clayton.
High Schools
Violeta DeGroat, Ogdensburg Free Academy senior, was named the Greater Ogdensburg Chamber of Commerce BOCES Student of the Month for March. Miss DeGroat is in the cosmetology program at Northwest Tech BOCES, Ogdensburg.
