Buy Now

Thirty-five students were inducted into the National Technical Honor Society on May 22 at the Charles H. Bohlen Jr. Technical Center, Watertown.

North country people

Thirty-five students were recently inducted into the National Technical Honor Society at the Charles H. Bohlen Jr. Technical Center, Watertown.

Kyle Baldwin, welding technology II, Carthage Central School

Analiese Bowman, medical assistant, Carthage Central School

Leah Briones-Cooper, New Vision Health, South Jefferson Central School, Adams

Alexis Charlton, nursing assistant, Watertown High School

Bryant Davis, electrical wiring technology II, South Jefferson Central School

Rachel Davis, cosmetology II, LaFargeville Central School

James Denham, visual communications II, adult

Jace Eisele, welding technology II, LaFargeville Central School

Paige Fuller, cosmetology II, Thousand Islands Central School, Clayton

Jacob Goldthrite, welding technology II, Carthage Central School

Kane Gravelle, electronic and computer technology II, Carthage Central School

Hailley Hawk, veterinary practices II, Carthage Central School

Madelyn Hunter, nursing assistant, LaFargeville Central School

Tayler Jones, nursing assistant, Watertown High School

Michelle Kellar, New Vision Health, South Jefferson Central School, Adams

Jennifer Kieffer, practical nursing, adult

Ally Kilburn, New Vision Health, Watertown High School

Joshua Lasswell, visual communications II, Watertown High School

Brady Maloney, plumbing and heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) II, Belleville Henderson Central School, Belleville

Valeria Muniz Arocho, cosmetology II, Watertown High School

Hanna Neukirch, nursing assistant, South Jefferson Central School, Adams

Mandy Parker, practical nursing, adult

Jeffrey Reed, motorcycle, marine and power sports, adult

Michaela Rounds, nursing assistant, South Jefferson Central School, Adams

Melinda Shultz, cosmetology II, South Jefferson Central School, Adams

Xandria Smith, New Vision Health, Watertown High School

Hailey Snyder, welding technology I, South Jefferson Central School, Adams

Kaitlynn Stevens, cosmetology II, Watertown High School

Meghan Sweeney, New Vision Health, Carthage Central School

Madison Thomas, New Vision Health, South Jefferson Central School, Adams

Sabrina Wahl, cosmetology II, Thousand Islands Central School, Clayton

Rikki Wallace, New Vision Health, Lyme Central School, Chaumont

McKayla Weber, New Vision Health, Immaculate Heart Central School, Watertown

Earmon Wilcher IV, electronic and computer technology II, Watertown High School

Logan Wilson, electrical wiring technology II, General Brown Central School, Dexter

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.