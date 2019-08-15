North country people
Thirty-five students were recently inducted into the National Technical Honor Society at the Charles H. Bohlen Jr. Technical Center, Watertown.
Kyle Baldwin, welding technology II, Carthage Central School
Analiese Bowman, medical assistant, Carthage Central School
Leah Briones-Cooper, New Vision Health, South Jefferson Central School, Adams
Alexis Charlton, nursing assistant, Watertown High School
Bryant Davis, electrical wiring technology II, South Jefferson Central School
Rachel Davis, cosmetology II, LaFargeville Central School
James Denham, visual communications II, adult
Jace Eisele, welding technology II, LaFargeville Central School
Paige Fuller, cosmetology II, Thousand Islands Central School, Clayton
Jacob Goldthrite, welding technology II, Carthage Central School
Kane Gravelle, electronic and computer technology II, Carthage Central School
Hailley Hawk, veterinary practices II, Carthage Central School
Madelyn Hunter, nursing assistant, LaFargeville Central School
Tayler Jones, nursing assistant, Watertown High School
Michelle Kellar, New Vision Health, South Jefferson Central School, Adams
Jennifer Kieffer, practical nursing, adult
Ally Kilburn, New Vision Health, Watertown High School
Joshua Lasswell, visual communications II, Watertown High School
Brady Maloney, plumbing and heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) II, Belleville Henderson Central School, Belleville
Valeria Muniz Arocho, cosmetology II, Watertown High School
Hanna Neukirch, nursing assistant, South Jefferson Central School, Adams
Mandy Parker, practical nursing, adult
Jeffrey Reed, motorcycle, marine and power sports, adult
Michaela Rounds, nursing assistant, South Jefferson Central School, Adams
Melinda Shultz, cosmetology II, South Jefferson Central School, Adams
Xandria Smith, New Vision Health, Watertown High School
Hailey Snyder, welding technology I, South Jefferson Central School, Adams
Kaitlynn Stevens, cosmetology II, Watertown High School
Meghan Sweeney, New Vision Health, Carthage Central School
Madison Thomas, New Vision Health, South Jefferson Central School, Adams
Sabrina Wahl, cosmetology II, Thousand Islands Central School, Clayton
Rikki Wallace, New Vision Health, Lyme Central School, Chaumont
McKayla Weber, New Vision Health, Immaculate Heart Central School, Watertown
Earmon Wilcher IV, electronic and computer technology II, Watertown High School
Logan Wilson, electrical wiring technology II, General Brown Central School, Dexter
