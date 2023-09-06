North country people
Colleges
Abigail Matthews, Massena, graduated with a master’s degree in computer sciences from the University of Wisconsin-Madison on May 12.
Bethany Ruehl, Madrid, was named to the spring semester provost’s list at Genesee Community College, Batavia.
Reagan Alexander, Theresa, was named to the spring semester president’s list at Genesee Community College, Batavia.
The following north country residents were named to the spring semester dean’s list at St. Lawrence University, Canton: Morgan Aubel, Lowville, history and government; Hayden Beyer, Lowville; Evelyn Bibbins, Adams, environmental studies-geology and Hispanic studies; Rikki Brown, Harrisville, psychology; Landree Chamberlain, Potsdam; Schuyler Chamberlain, Potsdam, psychology; Grace Cicchinelli, St. Regis Falls, computer science; Sydney Curley, Adams, environmental studies-government; Shelby-Lynn Farman, Watertown, sociology; Emily Giorgi, Watertown, art and art history; Ally Giorgi, Waddington, psychology; Brianna Grant, Potsdam; LeahBeth Guerard, Brasher Falls; Katie Hallett, Theresa; Peyton Hamilton, Hermon, computer science and mathematics; Madison Hicks, Waddington, psychology; Elizabeth Hoyt, Winthrop; Ethan Hu, Canton, history; Tianna Jacobs, Potsdam, English; Gabi Jones, Potsdam, biology and business; Kurtis Knight, Gouverneur, history; Samia Krazoun, Watertown, English; Holly Kurtz, Childwold, psychology; Whitney LaFave, Watertown; Lily LaMere, Madrid; Brooke Larrabee, Canton, psychology; Luke Lundy, Hammond, history; Chantel McCarthy, Norfolk, psychology; Amara McGowan, Potsdam; Delanie Miller, Calcium, English; Emily Perez, Watertown; Hailey Quintavalle, Chase Mills, statistics and psychology; Maura Richards, Colton; Peyton Schmitt, Harrisville, environmental studies-biology; Cole Siebels, Gouverneur, government; Juliet Tavernier, Carthage, anthropology; Karli Thompson, Lisbon, biomedical sciences; Chyanne Turner, Gouverneur, chemistry and English; Kelsea Whittier, Canton, mathematics and business; and Kennedy Wilson, Hannawa Falls.
Honored
Robert R. Burns, Potsdam, earned the Lifetime Engagement Award from Clarkson University, Potsdam, his alma mater. Burns earned a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering in 1959, a master’s degree in industrial engineering in 1971, a master’s degree in engineering science in 1976, and a Ph.D in engineering science in 1977. While at Clarkson, Burns was a member of the Chi Epsilon honor society, president of Theta Chi fraternity and cadet officer in the ROTC.
Clarkson University, Potsdam, recently honored Amanda P. Geary, ‘13, with a Young Alumni Award.
Mike Russell was recently honored as Fort Drum Man of the Mountain for 2023, the highest award given to a civilian by the 10th Mountain Division. Russell has worked for AmeriCU for 16 years, developing a rapport with the 10th Mountain Division and Fort Drum community, and contributes to the Northern New York-Fort Drum Chapter of Association of the United States Army (AUSA) by serving the board and providing support.
Winners
Winners of the 21st SpokerRide have been announced. The July 29 event raised $13,500 for Volunteer Transportation Center.
50-mile course:
Male Category
First place — Joshua Graves, Baldwinsville, 1:46:38
Second place — Justin Rice, Sackets Harbor, 1:51:50
Third place — Tyler Burker, Rochester, 1:51:52
Female Category
First place — Lindsey Clark, Baldwinsville, 1:58:37
Second place — Val Allen, Cornwall, Ontario, 2:08:24
Third place — Tiffany Gallagher, Liverpool, 2:20:04
30-mile course:
Male Category
First place — Jamie Campbell, Mattydale, 1:09:55
Second place — James Ouderkirk, Syracuse, 1:14:12
Third place — Michael Harris, Chaumont, 1:14:12
Female Category
First place — Emily Shaw, Potsdam, 1:21:43
Second place — Laura Taylor, Key Biscayne, Fla., 1:27:14
Third place — Kara Rusch, Hamilton, 1:33:58
SLC Arts awarded local artist Becky Harblin with the annual Arts Recognition Award. The award will be presented at the Regional Arts Celebration, to be held Sept. 1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.