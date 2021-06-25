North Country People
Cheyann Tooman, Henderson; and Quinlan Peer, Saranac Lake, were named to the fall semester dean’s list at Northern Vermont University.
Olivia E. Askins, Watertown, was inducted into the St. Lawrence University chapter of Omicron Delta Kappa, national leadership honorary society. Ms. Askins is majoring in biology at SLU.
The following north country residents were named to the winter term dean’s list at Southern New Hampshire University, Manchester, N.H.: Isabella Risoni-Sweatt, Theresa; Rodnel Eldor, Evans Mills; Kenneth Taylor, Lisbon; and Alex Bak, Watertown.
The following north country residents graduated from the University of Maryland, Adelphi, Md.: David Matherne, Watertown, associate degree; Daniel Michael Cerda, Ogdensburg, associate degree; Ronni J. Rostick, Evans Mills, associate degree; Israel T. Stephens, Evans Mills, associate degree; Jack Millward, Ogdensburg, associate degree; Jennifer Lauren Schoellkopf, Fort Drum, bachelor’s degree, English; Samuel T. Johnson, Fort Drum, bachelor’s degree, social science; Renee M. Fletcher, Fort Drum, bachelor’s degree, finance; Labresha Johnson, Watertown, bachelor’s degree, psychology; Tatum Taylor-Tarver, Carthage, bachelor’s degree, information systems management; and Desmon Omosola Fasehun, Watertown, bachelor’s degree, business administration.
The following north country residents were named to the winter term president’s list at Southern New Hampshire University, Manchester, N.H.: Jillian Davis, Watertown; Ashley Jonas, Philadelphia; Rebecca Thompson, DeKalb Junction; Grace Mashaw, Ogdensburg; Shyller Elusma, Carthage; Ashley Swanson, Hammond; Heather Kidder, Carthage; Sheena Harmer, Hermon; Kali Messick, Evans Mills; Joseph Hazelton, Chase Mills; Iesha VanBuren, Evans Mills; Danielle Doldo, Watertown; Molly Coniski, Carthage; Ahmed Sohail, Fort Drum; Heather Baxter, Chase Mills; Eric Keigher, Fort Drum; Palma Gioeli, Fort Drum; Laura Miles, Evans Mills; Trista LaDue, Massena; Sarah Hayden, Gouverneur; Erica Ingram, Fort Drum; Joshua Jonas, Philadelphia; Anna Diamond-Tumbush, Great Bend; Terry Bohlmann, Watertown; Michael Ryave, Calcium; Lindsey Rogers, Fort Drum; Jessica McCoin, Fort Drum; Dilbar Dustova, Evans Mills; and Madilyn Shirley, Carthage.
The following north country residents were named to the spring semester dean’s list at Goshen (Ind.) College: Kathryn Thornthwaite, Black River, senior, music and secondary education; Bek Zehr, Carthage, senior, music; and Emma Zehr, Carthage, sophomore, music.
Rebekah Zehr, Carthage, graduated summa cum laude from Goshen (Ind.) College, with a bachelor’s degree in music, minor in theater.
Megan Miller, Fort Drum, senior, social work, was named to the spring semester dean’s list at Brescia University, Owensboro, Ky.
The following north country residents graduated from the University of New Hampshire, Durham, N.H., in May: Meghan Panowicz, Lowville, master’s degree, secondary education; and Elizabeth Collins, Canton, bachelor’s degree, neuroscience and behavior.
The following north country residents were named to the spring semester dean’s list at Nazareth College, Rochester: Clare Brownell, Watertown, communication and media, inclusive dducation; Sadie Brusso, Potsdam, communication sciences and disorders; Jake Cavellier, Watertown, accounting, finance; Mary Chisholm, Canton, communication sciences and disorders; Audrey Clements, Castorland, communication and media; Marlo Cook, Adams, communication sciences and disorders; Annalese Dutch, Ogdensburg, social work; Kaitlyn Elliott, Sackets Harbor, music therapy; Abigail Elman, Massena, finance, mathematics; Erina Haddock, Redwood, health sciences; Elizabeth Harrison, Carthage, English literature; Zachary Herbert, Copenhagen, history; Olivia Houppert, Glenfield, psychology; Mackenzie Hyde, Alexandria Bay, social work, psychology; Madlen Kalamas, Watertown, psychology; Quincy Marsell, Philadelphia, communication sciences and disorders; Shannon McCargar, Norfolk, legal studies; Kendall McGill, Adams Center, communication sciences and disorders; Nathan McNally, Ogdensburg, history; Ryan McNally, Ogdensburg, music composition; Cole Moore, Canton, finance; Kolby Perkins, Winthrop, health sciences; Carson Pickeral, Brownville, finance; Jessica Rebelo, occupational science; Keeley Rose, Chaumont, history, inclusive education; Tera Siegfried, Potsdam, political science; Emma Sutton, Winthrop, occupational science; Madison Thomas, Adams, nursing; Katherine Vito, Constablevle, music therapy; and ZoeAnne Williamson, Massena, music business.
Andrew Barefield, Fort Drum, was named to the spring semester dean’s list at Edinboro (Pa.) University.
Claire Zumbach, Henderson, was named to the spring semester dean’s list at Dickson (N.D.) State University.
Heather Chafe, Dexter, graduated from the University of Alabama, Tuscaloosa, Ala., with a bachelor’s degree.
The following north country students of Jefferson Community College, Watertown, were inducted into Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society: Nicholas C. Henry and Claire K. Tucker, both of Adams; Kaylee M. Clark, Madison A. Neukirch and Olivia G. Patterson, all of Adams Center; Michael S. Shephard, Alexandria Bay; Cynthia M. Hamilton, Black River; Kaylee I. Johnson, Brownville; Kimberly J. Smith, Cape Vincent; Sarah L. Brown and Arik F. Marino, both of Carthage; Janelle M. Valentine, Castorland; Kelsy A. Dennie and Jillesa G. Morrow, both of Clayton; Luke A. Romano, Dexter; Anna N. Barnett, Lee A. Baynham and Nia Jennings, Evans Mills; Jeremy D. Boyles, Walter Chunga, Kalina A. Edwards, Omar A. Gonzalez Sanchez, Chrystal A. McPherson, Zedroy J. McPherson and Yaimed E. Rivera, all of Fort Drum; Alice L. Braglin, Hammond; Jordan A. Flagg, Henderson; Madeline R. Stowell, Lorraine; Valerie G. Miller, Jaymie L. Monnat, Lacey A. Seelman, Alex P. Thomas and Brett W. Tiffany, all of Lowville; Madison C. Bauer and Cassandra G. Johnson, both of Mannsville; Jocelyn R. Devine, David M. Lillie and Kyrstin N. Lillie, all of Sackets Harbor; Malachi R. Adkins, Jaun C. Benedict, Richard A. Bourne, Kathleen C. Cheney, Samantha Farone, Carolina Garcia Barragan, Brianna G. Laube, Hannah N. Malbouf, Kate V. O’Neil, Asia J. Rutherford, Vatressa S. Teamoh, Kenneth B. Torres, George Wait, Justine A. White, and Darcy Wilder, all of Watertown.
Taylor Robertson, Parishville, was elected 2021-2022 president of the Rotary Club of Potsdam. In the ceremony, held June 8, Brandon Lashomb, Parishville, was honored as outgoing president. Romeyn Prescott, Potsdam, will remain secretary; and Shawn Seymour, Hannawa Falls, will remain treasurer.
