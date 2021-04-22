North country people
The following north country members of the Army National Guard recently earned promotions: Kyle Doyle, Watertown, 1427th Transportation Company, promoted to sergeant; Christian Gould, Evans Mills, Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 2nd Battalion, 108th Infantry, promoted to specialist; William Matteson, Carthage, 1427th Transportation Company, promoted to sergeant 1st class; Cory Peck, Carthage, 1427th Transportation Company, promoted to staff sergeant; Mason Schloop, Dexter, 1427th Transportation Company, promoted to staff sergeant; Joshua Tuton, Watertown, 10th Mountain Division Main command Post Operational Detachment, promoted to staff sergeant; Christopher Typhair, Philadelphia, Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 427th Brigade Support Battalion, promoted to private 1st class; Morgan Ward, Hermon, Company B, 427th Brigade Support Battalion, promoted to specialist; and Samuel White, Philadelphia, 1427th Transportation Company, promoted to staff sergeant.
Dorothy Susice recently retired from Carthage Area Hospital after 37 years of service. Ms. Susice worked on the hospital’s skilled nursing unit for 34 years, starting as an aide before moving to unit coordinator. She moved to medical records after the unit closed in 2017 and finished her career as medical records clerk. Ms. Susice was honored at a socially-distanced ceremony on March 24.
James C. Theodore, executive director, financial advisor, senior portfolio management director and financial planning specialist for the Morgan Stanley Wealth Management Office, Potsdam, has been named to the firm’s President’s Club. Mr. Theorore, native of Potsdam, has been with Morgan Stanley since 2000. He holds bachelor’s degrees from Pace University, New York City, in finance and accounting with a minor in economics; and became a CFP certificant in 2007.
Daryush K. Aidun, professor of mechanical and aeronautical engineering, Clarkson University, Potsdam, has been elected a fellow of the American Society of Mechanical Engineers (FASME).
Brianna C. Chest, Watertown, was named the April Honors Program Student of the Month at Jefferson Community College, Watertown. Ms. Chest, a humanities and social sciences major, conducted an interview with a supervisor in the healthcare field to learn about their role as overseer/leader in a healthcare setting as one of her honors options. Following graduation, she plans to continue education through SUNY Buffalo.
Kelsey L. Tibbles, Watertown, early childhood education, was named to the fall semester president’s list at SUNY Cortland.
Lowville American Legion Post 162 recently received the 2020 Responsibility Award by the Lewis County Chamber of Commerce for community involvement.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.