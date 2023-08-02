North country people
Armed Forces
The following north country members of the Army National Guard recently received promotions:
Leah Dixon, Watertown, Troop B, 2nd Squadron, 101st Cavalry Regiment, promoted to 1st Lieutenant
Charles Haas, Castorland, Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 2nd Battalion, 108th Infantry Regiment, promoted to Sergeant 1st Class
Justin Hubert, Lowville, 206th Military Police Company, promoted to Sergeant
Trevor Siegfried, Antwerp, B Troop, 2nd Squadron, 101st Cavalry Regiment, promoted to Sergeant
Christopher Thompson, Carthage, Headquarters and Headquarters Troop, 2nd Squadron, 101st Cavalry Regiment, promoted to Corporal
Hope Villandre, Carthage, 222nd Military Police Company, promoted to 1st Lieutenant
Wing Yu, Watertown, Joint Force Headquarters, promoted to Colonel
Careers
SUNY Canton recently honored three employees with 2022-2023 State University of New York Chancellor’s Awards for Excellence:
Priscilla Leggette Collins, executive director for student engagement and leadership and Greek life coordinator — Chancellor’s Award for Excellence in Professional Service
Christina Huie Lesyk, associate professor — Chancellor’s Award for Excellence in Faculty Service
Brenda L. Mullany, administrative assistant 1 — Chancellor’s Award for Excellence in Classified Service
Colleges
Daisy Berroteran, Carthage, was named to the spring semester (term 4) provost’s list at Troy (Ala.) University.
Caroline St. Croix, Lowville, was named to the spring semester dean’s list at Lasell University, Newton, Mass.
Joshua Hunt, Watertown, was one several SUNY Oneonta student who participated in the 2023 Student Research and Creative Activity Showcase, held in April. He presented “Nutrition Education for Students with Developmental Disabilities.”
The following north country students were named to the spring semester dean’s list at Cazenovia College: Matthew Atkinson, Harrisville; Nathanial Aubin and Chayse Griffin, both of Dexter; Savanna Elliott, Glenfield; Kate Forsythe, Gouverneur; Daniel Hunt and Alexis Sykes, both of Watertown; Kirsten Joslin, Lowville; Calandra Lafontaine, Chaumont; Jessica Monaghan, Carthage; Noah Weaver, Alexandria Bay; and Abigail Wilhelm, Lisbon.
Vanessa Stearns, Adams Center, was named to the spring semester provost’s list at Cayuga Community College, Auburn.
Jefferson Community College, Watertown, held its annual pinning ceremony for nursing students on May 18, honoring several for outstanding achievements:
Debra R. Marsala Excellence in Nursing Award — Samantha F. Sharp, Watertown
Mercy Hospital School of Nursing Alumni Award — Eldon Richard Kilpatrick, Watertown
Marion Brennan Personal Growth in Nursing Award — Alexandra N. Greene, Copenhagen
Samaritan Medical Center HEART Award — Victoria Lucas, Gouverneur
STAR Award in memory of Dr. Walter D. Atkinson — Erica L. Suschinski, LaFargeville
Bill and Kate McBride Family Nursing Award — Rebekah R. Newell, Henderson
Ramsey Tozier, Brasher Falls, was named to the spring semester president’s list at The College of St. Rose, Albany.
Nicolas Kelson, Potsdam, was named to the spring semester dean’s list at The College of St. Rose, Albany.
Merritt, Crossley, Watertown, bachelor’s degree, aeronautical engineering; and Alexa Drumm, Massena, bachelor’s degree, architecture, graduated from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, Troy.
Jackson Halladay and Luke Von Borstel, both of Massena and health science majors, were named to the spring semester dean’s list at the University of St. Joseph, West Hartford, Conn.
Donovan Evans, Constableville, information technology; and Joseph Clement, Watertown, mechanical engineering, were named to the spring semester dean’s list at Western New England University, Springfield, Mass.
The following north country residents graduated from Elmira College with bachelor’s degrees: Dayana Henry, Watertown; Lauren Woodcock, Ogdensburg, summa cum laude; and Courtney North, Norfolk, summa cum laude.
Brittany Martin, Potsdam, was named to the spring semester dean’s list at Roger Williams University, Bristol, R.I.
The following north country residents graduated from the University of Maryland, Adelphia, Md.: Amber Marie Roberts, Clayton, associate degree; Todd Stephen Mccranie, associate degree, Mesikt Rengulbai, associate degree, Dylan A. Tripoli, associate degree, Christopher M. Hart, associate degree, Keren Ashley Asanji Madison, associate degree, Ericka Domis, associate degree, Anthony J. Golden, associate degree, Celine Tinika Logan, associate degree, and Karyn Y. Yeomans, bachelor’s degree, all of Fort Drum; Joel De La Cruz Gutierrez, associate degree, Keeonna Robinson, associate degree, Ian J. Manore, bachelor’s degree, Jhoselyn Vanessa Santos-Hobbs, bachelor’s degree, and Staries Teke, bachelor’s degree, all of Watertown; Mesay Ayalew Demisse, Theresa, bachelor’s degree; and Amy Clements, bachelor’s degree, summa cum laude; Ariana M. Breest, bachelor’s degree, and Cesar Ramirez, bachelor’s degree, all of Evans Mills.
Giavanna Doldo, Chaumont; and Lydia Maskell, Waddington, were named to the spring semester dean’s list at the University of Rhode Island, Kingston, R.I.
Megan Whitley, Adams Center; and Carson Kehmna and Noelle Malone, both of Rensselaer, were named to the spring semester dean’s list at the University of Connecticut, Storrs, Conn.
High Schools
The Rotary Club of Potsdam named Emma Moreau, Brasher Falls Central School, was named the BOCES Student of the Month for May. Miss Moreau is a student in the education and human services program at BOCES Seaway Tech, Norwood.
Scholarships
Sawyer Schwendy, graduate of Beaver River Central School, Beaver Falls, received the Dekin Educational Trust Scholarship. He plans to attend SUNY Oswego to major in software engineering.
Winners
Winners of the 19th annual Potsdam Rotary Club golf tournament have been announced. The event raised funds for the Rotary’s scholarships and projects.
First place, women’s/mixed: Troy Galligan, Shawn Hartigan, Jolene Garrow and Josh Angus
Second place, women’s/mixed: Teresa Planty, Justin Planty, Beth Reasoner and Jim Reasoner
First place, men’s: Dustin Currier, Ryan Carrow, Matthew Bresett and Caleb Bresett
Second place, men’s: Troy Basford, Chad Basford, Marty Burkett and Johnny Burkett
Putting contest winner: Marty Burkett
Closest to the Pin winners: Greg Munson and Pam Sherburne
Closes to the Line winner: Cameron Murray
Longest Drive winners: Jolene Garrow and Marty Burkett
WPBS announced the winners of their 2023 PBS Kids Writers Contest:
Kindergarten:
First place — “Titus and Boxy’s Adventure,” by Titus N.
Second place — “Friends With the King,” by Edward L.
First Grade:
First place — “Mini Inchworm’s Lake Adventure,” by Kamran R.
Second place – “The First-Time Sunset Walk,” by Alice Z.
“My New Cat Wonwon,” by Ava H.
Second Grade:
First place — “The Queen of Swing,” by Annaleigh L.
Second place — “Bee Stings,” by Jonathan X.
Third place — “Super Charlotte,” by Charlotte F.
Third Grade:
First place — “Animals,” by Emma T.
Second place — “The Dragon and Her Colors,” by Mina T.
Third place —”Finding Maggie,” by Evalyna K.
