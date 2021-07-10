North country people
The Jefferson Community College, Watertown, annual Recognition Ceremony, held May 7, honored faculty and staff for milestones, service and retirements.
Spirit of Jefferson Award — JCC campus community
2021 Spirit of Jefferson Award — College food pantry
Retirees: Bruce F. Alexander, Dexter, director of administrative services; Rosemarie Bowers, Watertown, library automation coordinator; Melody A. Brenon, Dexter, typist; Joanna B. Chrzanowski, Punta Gorda, Fla., professor of English; Rosemary C. Deusser-Jensen, Watertown, professor of humanities; Linda C. Dittrich, Watertown, associate vice president; Thomas J. Finch, Saranac Lake, vice president of academic affairs; Gwendolyn Francis-Frey, Clinton, associate professor of early childhood; Brenda J. Hatch, Henderson, senior stenographer; Constance A. Holberg, Watertown, librarian; CJ Jackson, Watertown, assistant professor of computer science; Laurie La Mora, Clayton, senior secretary; Monica G. LeClerc, Alexandria Bay, professor of biology; Kathleen A. Morris, Alexandria Bay, director of community services; Rebecca S. Riehm, Sandy Creek, professor of social science; Sarah C. O’Connell, Glen Park, small business advisor; Julie R. Soule, Lacona, associate professor of nursing (retires in July 2021); Allen J. Speno, Chaumont, director of TRiO support services; Sheree A. Trainham, Chaumont, director of learning skills; and Alexander “Pope” Vickers, Watertown, assistant professor of hospitality and tourism.
Retirees receiving Emeritus Designation: Karen A. Carr, Greenville, N.C., assistant to president emerita, retired in 2015 after 25 years service; Joanna B. Chrzanowski, Punta Gorda, Fla., professor emerita, retired in 2019 after 40 years of service; and Michelle D. Pfaff, Dexter, trustee emerita, retired in 2016 after 17 yars of service.
Retireees:
Five Years — Betski L. Bentz, Watertown; Joshua P. Canale, Syracuse; Peter Crump, Carthage; Jessica Emerson, Watertown; Marylou C. Evans, Watertown; Matthew W. Gorman, Watertown; Kady L. Hoistion, Watertown; Terry R. Kinneer Jr., Cape Vincent; Angel M. Lafountain, Copenhagen; Ellen R. Mathews, Carthage; Kimberly O’Brien, Watertown; Tyler Peterson, Watertown; Edward L. Smalls, Evans Mills; Megan A. Stadler, Watertown; and Donna Yang, Cortland.
10 Years — Joshua D. Hammond, Watertown; Joshua J. Hollenbeck, Evans Mills; Stephanie Pierce, Watertown; and Cynthia L. Sloan, Watertown.
15 Years — Peter Boenning, Watertown; Pamela J. Dixon, Redwood; Karen J. Freeman, Black River; Susan M. Hughes, Watertown; Jessica Jones, Sackets Harbor; Diana M. Marin, Sandy Creek; John A. Scovel, Adams; Lisa A. Shelmidine, Adams; and Laura B. Young, Watertown.
20 Years — David M. Bowhall, Watertown; Dean R. Dyer, Adams; Renee L. Elliott, Lowville; Eleanor J. Minnick, Calcium; Thomas N. Moran, Evans Mills; Heather D. Natali, Evans Mills; Sarah O’Connell, Glen Park; Amy O’Donnell, Watertown; CJ Southworth, Watertown; John A. Trumbell, Watertown; Todd C. Vincent, Adams Center; and Terri L. Weller, Watertown.
25 Years — Lucinda D. Barbour, Adams Center; Tina M. Bartlett-Bearup, Redwood; Timothy F. Grosse, Watertown; Joel J. McCune, Henderson Harbor; Mark C. Streiff, Evans Mills; and Randy L. Tripp, Copenhagen.
30 Years — Ronald Palmer, Black River; Rebecca S. Riehm, Sandy Creek; Kimberly G. Snell, Theresa; Irene S. Wilder, Copenhagen; and Kerry A. Young, Watertown.
35 Years — Joel F. LaLone, Watertown.
40 Years — Joanna B. Chrzanowski, Punta Gorda, Fla.
Katherine MacCuaig, Massena, graduated with a bachelor’s degree from College of the Holly Cross, Worcester, Mass.
Samuel Harryman, Watertown, graduated with a bachelor’s degree in physical/general science secondary education from Grove City (Pa.) College.
Samuel Harryman, Watertown; Clare Moran, Watertown; and Asher Silvey, Calcium, were named to the spring semester dean’s list at Grove City (Pa.) College.
Lauren Shantie, Winthrop, dental hygiene; and Herman Castillo, Watertown, individual studies, were named to the spring semester president’s list at Hudson Valley Community College, Troy.
Stephen Grausgruber, Alexandria Bay, graduated with a master’s degree in fisheries biology from Iowa State University, Ames, Iowa.
Paige Miller, Sackets Harbor; and Haile Rowsam, Lyons Falls, were inducted into the Elmira College Epsilon Delta Chi Chapter of Alpha Phi Sigma.
The following north country residents were named to the spring semester dean’s list at Buffalo State College: Thomas Dupee, Brownville; Mara Sutton, Watertown; Cierra Balfour, Watertown; Christina Carlisle, Nicholville; Meghan Tyler, Sackets Harbor; Andrew Knollman, Constableville; Cameron Morgan, Alexandria Bay; and Kaitlyn Burr, Dexter.
Madeline Brown, graduating senior of Massena Central School, received a $500 Rosenbayum Memorial Scholarship. She plans to attend Nazareth College, Rochester, to major in psychology.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.