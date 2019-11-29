North country people
The following members of the Army National Guard reenlisted service: Sgt. 1st Class Mark Flint, Natural Bridge, 152nd Engineer Support Company; Sgt. Daniel Rodriguez, Watertown, Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 102nd Military Police Battalion; Sgt. 1st Class Joshua Todd, Redwood, Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 2-108th Infantry; and Sgt. Maj. Ronald Martin, Watertown, Intelligence and Sustainment Company, 42nd Infantry Division.
Kevin Lynch, Norwood, participated in the U.S. Army War College 65th annual National Security Seminar held in Carlisle, Pa., from June 3 to 6.
Stephanie Kearing, Potsdam, graduated from Union College, Schenectady, with a bachelor’s degree in chemistry.
Leah P. Livernois, Norwood, mathematics and chemistry; and McKailey A. Lyndaker, Glenfield, biology-physics, both studied in Denmark for the summer semester through St. Lawrence University, Canton.
Bondeana LaMont, Glenfield, was named to the spring semester provost’s list at Genesee Community College, Batavia.
Michael Williams, Watertown, was named to the spring semester dean’s list at the University of New England in Maine.
The following north country residents were named to the spring semester dean’s list at Ithaca College: Katherine Rockefeller, Watertown, art; Madeline Lowe, Adams, cinema and photography; Grace Merchant, Potsdam, clinical health studies; Jacqueline Storrin, Gouverneur, clinical health studies; Ian Sawyer, Watertown, English; Allison Moore, Mannsville, exploratory; Kelly Southwick, Massena, health education (teaching); and Kylee Peterson, Henderson Harbor.
Margaret Kent, Lisbon, was named to the spring semester dean’s list at Ithaca College.
Tyler Gorczyca, Lyons Falls, associate degree, dairy farm management; and Travis Wilson, Potsdam, certificate, diesel power technology, graduated in May from Vermont Technical College, Randolph Center, Vt.
Grace Caldwell, Canton, received a bachelor’s degree, cum laude, with honors in classical languages and literature from Dartmouth College, Hanover, N.H. Ms. Caldwell was a member of the college’s figure skating team, served as a teaching assistant in Latin and Ancient Greek, and was a drill instructor for beginning and intermediate French. She spent a semester studying abroad in Greece and another term in Rome, Italy. She wrote an honors thesis on Gorgias’ Encomium of Helen, a philosophical text in Greek from the fifth century.
Ms. Caldwell will continue study of Ancient Greek language and literature through the master’s program at Cambridge University, England. Dartmouth College has awarded her the James B. Reynolds Fellowship to support ongoing study.
Abby Treers, Massena, was named to the spring semester dean’s list at the University of Delaware, Newark, Del.
The following received $1,000 education scholarships from Agri-Mark Family Farms, makers of Cabot Creamery Co-operative’s cheese and dairy products: Lydia Beyer, Beyer Farm, Lowville; and Nathan Moulton, C&M Dairy LLC, Madrid.
Brooke Vancoughnett, Adams Center, was named to the spring semester dean’s list at Daemen College, Amherst.
Cynthia Ackerman, Ogdensburg, earned a master’s degree in business administration from Bellevue (Neb.) University.
The following were named to the spring semester dean’s list at SUNY New Paltz: Lauren Beeles, LaFargeville; Elise Franck, Canton; Samantha Frick, Potsdam; Lauren Gay, Watertown; Lauryn Knowlden, Canton; and Kerri Widrick, Watertown.
The following graduated from Ithaca College: Devan Wolf, Lowville, bachelor’s degree, exercise science; Ian Sawyer, Watertown, magna cum laude, bachelor’s degree, English; John Romanelli, Canton, bachelor’s degree, sociology; Martha Murphy, Massena, bachelor’s degree, occupational therapy; Jennifer Snyder, Ogdensburg, magna cum laude, bachelor’s degree, clinical health studies; David Prudhomme, Ogdensburg, bachelor’s degree, business administration; Taylor Gearsbeck, Oswegatchie, magna cum laude, bachelor’s degree, television-radio; and Jacob Mitchell, Potsdam, bachelor’s degree, business administration.
The following were named to the spring semester dean’s list at SUNY Fredonia: Travis Joseph Buck, Saranac Lake; Annachristi C. Cordes, Tupper Lake; Anthony Michael Crisafulli, Adams; Meganne Kathryn Brenon, Brownville; Megan Elizabeth Rupp, Cape Vincent; Duncan Alexander Richardson, Clayton; Justin Nadal, Philadelphia; Weston Young Ebbrecht, Theresa; Sarah Anna DeNardo and Jacob Martin Favret, both of Watertown; Amanda Jo Mason, Colton; Morgan Marie Simons, Norwood; and Dylan Christopher Jock, Waddington.
