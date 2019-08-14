North country people
Leslie Russek, associate professor of physical therapy, Clarkson University, Potsdam, was promoted to professor of physical therapy.
Sulapha Peethamparan, Clarkson University, Potsdam, was promoted from associate professor to professor of civil and environmental engineering.
Ali Boolani, Clarkson University, Potsdam, was granted tenure and promoted from assitant professor to associate professor of physical therapy.
Michael J. Lennox, Adams; and Christopher R. Sanders, Medina, were named to the All-New York Academic Team for Phi Theta Kappa, international honor society for community colleges. The two students were honored at Jefferson Community College’s April 25 Student Awards Ceremony.
Mr. Lennox graduated from JCC in May with an associate degree in humanities and social sciences. He was the student trustee on the Board of Trustees and a student ambassador in enrollment services. With a 4.0 grade point average, he received the JCC 2019 Outstanding Honors Student Award and the 2018 Outstanding First-Year Student Award. Mr. Lennox is a member of Tau Xi chapter of Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society and the college’s Honor Program. He plans to transfer to SUNY Potsdam to major in history.
Mr. Sanders graduated with an associate degree in physical education in December. He is a member of Tau Xi chapter of Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society, where he served as student government representative. With a 4.0 grade point average, he was a member of the JCC physical education club and organized and spearheaded an all-winter gear clothing drive.
Mr. Sanders transferred to SUNY Brockport in January to major in athletic training.
The following north country residents graduated from SUNY Fredonia: Anthony M. Crisafulli, Adams, bachelor’s degree, communication-video production; Megan E. Rupp, Cape Vincent, bachelor’s degree, social work; Michael K. O’Hara, Chaumont, master’s degree, biology; Ross M. Patchin, Clayton, bachelor’s degree, business administration-finance; Weston Y. Ebbrecht, Theresa, bachelor’s degree, acting; Jacob M. Favret, Watertown, bachlor’s degree, molecular genetics; Emilio C. Garcia, bachelor’s degree, music performance, and Angeline V. Kimbrell, bachelor’s degree, computer science, both of Fulton; Grace A. Farrell, Pulaski, bachelor’s degree, molecular genetics; Laura E. Cook, Brasher Falls, bachelor’s degree, music education; John D. Shirley, Massena, master’s degree, music performance; Morgan M. Simons, Norwood, bachelor’s degree, accounting; and Dylan C. Jock, Waddington, bachelor’s degree, communication - audio/radio.
