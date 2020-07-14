North country people
Madeline Twiss, a physician’s assistant, has joined St. Lawrence Health System as a hospitalist at Canton-Potsdam Hospital, Potsdam. Prior to earning her master of science in physician assistant studies at Clarkson University, Potsdam, Ms. Twiss worked at Canton-Potsdam Hospital as an endoscopy technician. She returns to the hospital with training at a Level II Trauma Center, and assisting surgeons with laparoscopic and robotic operations.
William Stephens, Sackets Harbor; and Andre Ullysse, Fort Drum, graduated with degrees from Troy (Ala.) University.
Katie Addison, Ogdensburg, graduated with a degree in respiratory therapy from Vermont Technical College, Randolph Center, Vt.
The following north country residents were named to the spring semester dean’s list at Endicott College, Beverly, Mass: Samantha Barney, Lake Placid, liberal studies/education; Emma Bishop, Lake Placid, hospitality management; and Matthew Marlow, Malone, history.
Josh Sanchez, Potsdam, was named to the spring semester dean’s list at Becker College, Worcester/Leicester, Mass.
The following north country residents were named to the spring semester president’s list at Hudson Valley Community College, Troy: Jeremiah Stevens, Cape Vincent, mortuary science; Erica Nash, Carthage, dental hygiene; Katelyn Cary, Colton, physical education studies; and Olivia Darou, Watertown, accounting.
William Fulton, Colton, was named to the dean’s honor roll for the spring semester at Lawrence Technical University, Southfield, Mich.
Angela Elmer, Watertown, was named to the spring semester dean’s list at Castleton (Vt.) University.
Nicole Jessie, Lake Placid, medical imaging, was named to the spring semester honors list at Mercy College, Toledo, Ohio.
Emily Grausgruber, Alexandria Bay, earned a doctorate degree in fisheries biology from Iowa State University, Ames, Iowa.
Cora Prudhomme, Canton, received a bachelor’s degree from Hamilton College, Clinton.
