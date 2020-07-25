North country people
Ava Hudson, NP, joined the cardiology team at Canton-Potsdam Hospital, Potsdam. Ms. Hudson earned her adult gerontology nurse practitioner certificate from Florida Southern College, Lakeland, Fla. She is certified in advanced cardiac life support, adult critical care and advanced stroke life support.
Dr. Cynthia Carmel Mondesir, board certified pediatrician, joined St. Lawrence Health System’s team at Canton-Potsdam Hospital, Potsdam. Dr. Mondesir is a fellow of the American Academy of Pediatrics and the Royal College of Physicians and Surgeons of Canada. She is board certified in pediatrics by both the American Board of Pediatrics, and The Royal College of Physicians and Surgeons of Canada. She is a member of the American Academy of Pediatrics, and the Canadian Pediatric Society.
Dr. Mondesir earned her medical degree from the Ohio State University College of Medicine and Public Health, Columbus, Ohio. She underwent her residencies at Maria Fareri Children’s Hospital, New York Medical College at Westchester Medical Center, Valhalia; and Our Lady of Mercy Medical Center, Bronx. In Canada, she completed an additional fourth-year residency at the University of Alberta Stollery Children’s Hospital, Edmonton, Alberta.
Jeromy Jason Henning, Evans Mills, was named to the spring semester dean’s list at Norwich University, Northfield, Vt.
Lydia Maskell, Waddington; and Abby Warner, Canton, were named to the spring semester dean’s list at the University of Rhode Island, Kingston, R.I.
Kyra A. Hayden, Black River, nursing, has been named to the spring semester president’s list at Clemson (S.C.) University.
Julian Kucharski, son of Patie and Julian Kucharshi, Watertown, was named to the spring semester dean’s list at St. John Fisher College, Rochester. Mr. Kucharski is a freshman majoring in marketing.
Hannah Gray, Potsdam, biomedical engineering and mechanical engineering; Jason Jemison, Potsdam, electrical and computer engineering; and Hayley Gray, Potsdam, mechanical engineering, were named to the spring semester dean’s list at Worcester (Mass.) Polytechnic Institute.
The following north country residents were named to the spring semester dean’s list at the University of New Hampshire, Durham, N.H.: Meghan Panowicz, Lowville, highest honors, math education: elementary/middle; Elizabeth Collins, Canton, high honors, neuroscience and behavior; Elizabeth Christy, Canton, highest honors, neuroscience and behavior; and Kyanne Jeanette, Hermon, honors, biomedical science: medLabSci.
Brandon A. LaShomb, Parishville, was elected the 2020-2021 president of Rotary Club of Potsdam. Mr. LaShomb graduated from Norwood-Norfolk Central School, Norwood, and earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration and minor in music business from SUNY Potsdam. He worked in New York City before coming to work at various positions with Community Bank NA.
Becky J. Tessier, Massena, was named a Paul Harris Fellow by the Rotary Club of Potsdam. In addition, she was installed as the 2020-2021 president-elect. Native of Potsdam, Ms. Tessier is senior sales executive in the personal lines division of Northern Insuring Agency, Potsdam and Massena.
