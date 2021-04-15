North country people
Devon A. Shipp, Clarkson University professor in chemistry and biomolecular science department and director of Center for Advanced Materials Processing (CAMP), was honored as a pioneering investigatory by the journal Polymer Chemistry.
Mr. Shipp submitted an article to the journal as part of the Polymer Chemistry 2021 Pioneering Investigators collection, reporting work on dynamic covalent exchange in polyanhydride materials.
Aimee Murphy, Lowville, recently received recertification as a registered municipal clerk from the New York State Town Clerks Association. Ms. Murphy has servedas a town clerk since August of 2018 and is a member of the New York State Town Clerks Association.
Dana Barry, Canton, research professor at Clarkson University, Potsdam, was honored for 50 years of service to the American Chemical Society. Dr. Barry has been secretary for the Northern New York section for 25 years and coordinator for both National Chemistry Week and Earth Week for more than 10 years.
Loretta Driskel, senior instructional designer at Clarkson, Potsdam, received a 2021 MERLOT Peer Reviewer Extraordinaire Award.
Helen Paquette, United Helpers CNA, was honored with a Fannie Frank Distinguished CNA award. Ms. Paquette, Hammond, has been an Ogdensburg United Helpers employee for more than 30 years. United Helpers volunteers and donors Dr. Edward I. and Barbara K. Gordon created the award in tribute to Dr. Gordon’s grandmother.
