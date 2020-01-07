North country people
The following local members of the Army National Guard recently received promotions: Travis Bender, Lowville, Headquarters and Headquarters Battery, 1-285th Field Artillery, promoted to specialist; Jonathan Leeson, Ogdensburg, Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 102nd Military Police Battalion, promoted to private; Cole Boliver, Lowville, Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 2-108th Infantry, promoted to specialist; Jaden Sackett, Potsdam, Headquarters and Headquarters Troop, 2-101 Cavalry (Reconnaissance, Surveillance and Target Acquisition), promoted to private; and Christopher Addleman, Dexter, Headquarters Service Company, 642nd Support Battalion, promoted to sergeant.
Sgt. Joseph Farr, Watertown, Company B (Maintenance), 427th Brigade Support Battalion; Cpl. Devon Carpenter, Watertown,, Company B, 2-108th Infantry; and Sgt. 1st Class George Stadalski, Evans Mills, Headquarters Service Company, 642nd Support Battalion, recently re-enlisted service in the Army National Guard.
Petty Officer 2nd Class Tashae Miles, native of Watertown, is serving at the Naval Hospital Jacksonville and Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Jacksonville, Fla.
The following north country residents graduated from the University at Albany: David Brancheau, bachelor’s degree, history, and Tyler Graves, bachelor’s degree, political science, magna cum laude, both of Adams Center; Angela Grimshaw, Bangor, master’s degree, social work; Joel Agresti, Carthage, bachelor’s degree, Japanese studies, magna cum laude; Keagan O’Connor, bachelor’s degree, business administration, cum laude, and Rachel Pombrio, bachelor’s degree, human biology, magna cum laude, both of Chazy; Daniel Knight, Colton, master’s degree, social work; Bethany Gore, master’s degree, forensic biology, and Emily Matott, bachelor’s degree, political science, cum laude, both of Gouverneur; Bryan Herman, Hannawa Falls, doctor of philosophy, history; Abigail Mott, Hermon, master’s degree, communication; Lucas Strack, Lake Placid, bachelor’s degree, criminal justice, magna cum laude; Leeann Dawley, Lisbon, master’s degree, social work; Connor Fayle, Lowville, bachelor’s degree, emergency preparedness, homeland security and cyber security, summa cum laude; Samantha Kardash, bachelor’s degree, psychology, cum laude, and Kimberly Scott, master’s degree, information science school library, both of Potsdam; Shelby Mack, Rensselaer Falls, bachelor’s degree, women’s, gender and sexuality studies, summa cum laude; Jeanette Godreau, St. Regis Falls, master’s degree, secondary education: English; Kasaydia Carter-Martinez, master’s degree, communication, and Amanda Zullo, advanced graduate certificate, school building leadership, both of Saranac Lake; Kendall Carroll, bachelor’s degree, human biology, Chloe Charles, bachelor’s degree, psychology, magna cum laude, David Morrison, bachelor’s degree, computer science, and Noah Taylor, bachelor’s degree, accounting, magna cum laude, all of Watertown; Allison Peryer, bachelor’s degree, human development, and Bethany Simpson, bachelor’s degree, criminal justice, cum laude, both of West Chazy; and Gabrielle Beebe, Whippleville, bachelor’s degree, criminal justice honors, magna cum laude.
Nicholle L. Gotham, Gouverneur, was named to the spring semester dean’s list at St. Lawrence University, Canton.
The following local residents were named to the spring semester dean’s list at Union College, Schenectady: Caitlin McMahon, Massena, electrical engineering; Haley Newman, Canton, liberal arts; Olivia Schreurs, Canton, political science; and Megan Stevens, Watertown, English.
Meghan Hilferty, Rouses Point, was named to the spring semester dean’s list at Northern Vermont University, Lyndonville, Vt.
Kevin Susice, St. Regis Falls, graduate student at Clarkson University, Potsdam, received the Robert W. Carroll Endowed Fellowship for the 2019-2020 academic year.
Sarah Olson, Black River, was named to the spring semester dean’s list at Georgia Southern University, Statesboro, Ga.
Jared Pignone, Rodman, received the 2019 Bruce C. Potter Memorial Scholarship at the Northern Area Health Education Center, Central New York Area Health Education Center and Health WorkForce New York annual luncheon, held in Syracuse. Mr. Pignone will graduate from Clarkson University, Potsdam, in December, with a master’s degree in occupational therapy. He earned an associate degree from Jefferson Community College, Watertown, and a bachelor’s degree from SUNY Geneseo.
