North country people
Dr. Kathleen A. Bacsik has joined the staff of North Country Family Health Center, Watertown, as their newest dentist. Dr. Bacsik, native of Watertown, graduated in 2014 from SUNY Albany; and in 2018 from SUNY Buffalo, with a doctor of dental surgery. She completed a general practice residency at Erie County Medical Center, Buffalo, and has practiced at Hilde Family Dentistry, Burlington, Wash.
Çetin Çetinkaya was appointed the Michael E. ‘78 and Janet Jesanis Endowed Chair at Clarkson University, Potsdam. Mr. Çetinkaya joined Clarkson as an assistant professor in 1997; directs the Photo-Acoustic Research Laboratory and co-directs the Center for Metamaterials; and was appointed a Fellow of the American Society of Mechanical Engineers in 2011.
Kathleen Kavanagh has been appointed the Robert A. Plane Endowed Chair at Clarkson University. Ms. Kavanagh received the Henry Alder Award for Distinguished Teaching in 2020 and the Distinguished Teaching Award in 2018.
Selma Mededovic Thagard was named the Richard J. ‘50 and Helen March Endowed Professor. Ms. Thagard received the John W. Graham Jr. Faculty Research Award.
Lesley Aucter, Croghan; and Elizabeth McGinley, Canton, were named to the spring semester president’s list at SUNY Morrisville.
The following local residents were inducted into the Lambda Beta Chapter of Phi Theta Kappa at Mohawk Valley Community College, Utica: Antoinette Cope, Boonville; Morgan Deschamps, Boonville; Danielle Thorn, Camden; and Sierra Underwood, Boonville.
Peyton Donahoe, Watertown, was named to the winter/spring term at Centre College, Danville, Ky.
The following north country residents were named to the spring semester dean’s list at SUNY Morrisville: Kadi Bice, Lorraine; Zachary Clukey, Watertown; Rachel Davis, La Fargeville; Madison Holden Cook, Colton; Abbigayle Kubis, Watertown; Amber Lathrop, Henderson; Brendon Levac, Rodman; Alana McDonald, Potsdam; Jiwei Ni, Watertown; Kobey Proulx, Croghan; Morgan Ryan, Carthage; Michelle Snow, Watertown; Benjamin Sprague, Norfolk; Paige Thorne, Watertown; and Cory Woodward, Croghan.
St. Regis Mohawk Tribe and Mohawk Assembly of God distributed 1,026 free boxes of food to community members at the former IGA Building on Oct. 21.
The Clarkson University Chem-E-Car Team took first place in the first-ever virtual Northeast Regional AlChE Chem-E-Car Competition. The win is the second first-place win in three years and qualifies them for the November virtual national competition, facing winners of several regions.
2020 Annual Youth Recognition Awards have been announced by the Jefferson County Youth Bureau Advisory Board. Instead of an in-person ceremony, individual recognition events were held.
Youth Awards
Youth Leadership Award — Olivia Patterson
Youth Overcoming Odds Award — Blaize Smith
Outstanding Youth Volunteer Award — Jadiel Feliciano
Adult Awards
Outstanding Adult Youth Worker — Sarah Hoistion
It Takes A Community Award — Steve and Jenny Watkins
