North country people
Sarah E. Genier, sales executive assistant of Northern Insuring Agency Inc., Glens Falls, recently acquired her New York State Property and Casualty licenses.
Brett M. McVoy, Watertown, was recently promoted to engineer II at Barton & Loguidice, Watertown, a northeast regional engineering, planning, environmental and landscape architecture firm. Mr. McVoy earned a bachelor’s degree from Syracuse University. He is a member of the firm’s water/wastewater practice area.
Qi Si Xue, family nurse practitioner, joined the staff of Alice Hyde Medical Center, Malone, at the walk-in clinic. Ms. Xue graduated in 2019 from the University of Toronto’s Lawrence S. Bloomberg Facility of Nursing with a master’s degree in primary health care nurse practitioner. She previously worked as a registered nurse clinician at Hawkesbury (Ontario) General Hospital.
The following north country residents were named to the fall semester provost’s list at SUNY Oneonta: Vanessa Foulke, Lowville; Emily LaGarry, Massena; Ryan Rook, Watertown; and Kelly Wise, Watertown.
The following north country residents were named to the fall semester dean’s list at SUNY Oneonta: Zachary Gagnon, Ogdensburg; Madison Mahady, Winthrop; Randi Mere, Massena; Abigail Pierce, Watertown; and Stephen Wilson, Dexter.
The following north country residents were named to the fall semester dean’s list at Worcester (Mass.) Polytechnic Institute: Hannah Gray, Potsdam, biomedical engineering and mechanical engineering; Jason Jemison, Potsdam, electrical and computer engineering; Hayley Gray, Potsdam, mechanical engineering; and Nathaniel Bajakian, Watertown, electrical and computer engineering.
Kyra A. Hayden, Black River, nursing, was named to the fall semester president’s list at Clemson (S.C.) University.
The following north country residents completed internships at the 2020 National Association of Music Merchants (NAMM) show, held in Anaheim, Calif.: Madeline Derouchie, Brasher Falls, Alfred Music; Ned Greenough, Fulton, Samson Technologies; and Chase McLaughlin, Canton, D’Addario.
The following north country residents placed in weekly bridge games, sponsored by the Northern New York Duplicate Bridge Club:
Nov. 1 N/S: First place, Judy Vespa and Mail Liinve; and second place, Debra Suller and Renee Lustick
Nov. 1 E/W: First place, Gloria Rothschild and Helen Keohane; and second place, Maureen Gough and Colleen Woodell
Nov. 4: First place, Molly Heary and Gloria Rothschild; second place, Sandra Haight and Judy Vespa; and tied for third and fourth places, the Rev. Leo Wiley and Judith Christley and Mai Liinve and Helen Keohane
Nov. 8: First place, Celia Perciaccante and Judith Christley; second place, Judy Vespa and Alice LeRoy; and third place, Gloria Rothschild and Mai Liinve
Nov. 11: First place, Ann Sellers and Judy Vespa; second place, Alice LeRoy and Susan Rosen; third place, Mai Liinve and Patricia Macklin; and fourth place, Gary Kohler and Helen Keohane
Nov. 15: First place, Debra Suller and Maureen Gough; second place, Susan Rosen and Alice LeRoy; third place, Mart and Mai Liinve; and tied for fourth and fifth places, Judy Vespa and Gloria Rothschild and the Rev. Leo Wiley and Helen Keohane
Nov. 18: First place, Susan Rose and Gloria Rothschild; second place, Maureen Gough and Celia Perciaccante; and third place, Debra Suller and Judith Christley
Nov. 22: First place, the Rev. Leo Wiley and Judy Vespa; second place, Alice LeRoy and Susan Rosen; and third place, Debra Suller and Helen Keohane
Nov. 25: First place, Helen Keohane and Alice LeRoy; second place, Renee Lustick and Sandra Haight; and third place, Gloria Rothschild and Judy Vespa
Dec. 6 “A”: First place, Sandra Haight and Susan Tontarski; second place, Renee Lustick and Gloria Rothschild; third place, Alice LeRoy and Helen Keohane; and fourth place, Judy Vespa and Celia Perciaccante
Jennifer McAvoy, Madrid; Lee Kepes Van de Water, Potsdam; and Angela Villeneuve-Bronson, Colton, were recently elected to the GardenShare board of directors.
The St. Lawrence County Office for the Aging’s sixth annual Holiday Gift Drive wrapped up with distributing more than 200 gifts to clients.
The St. Lawrence County Cancer Fund recently made a donation to St. Lawrence Health System’s Canton-Potsdam Hospital, Potsdam, to assist with transportation of patients to and from treatments at the Center for Cancer Care.
