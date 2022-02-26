North country people
Armed Forces
Edward Newcombe, Rensselaer Falls, Army National Guard 174th Maintenance Group, was promoted to chief master sergeant.
Careers
Lisa Tricky, RPA-C, has joined the care team of River Hospital, Alexandria Bay. Ms. Trickey has been practicing in Northern New York for more than 20 years.
Craig Chevalier has been selected as member business loan manager at the SeaComm headquarters, Massena. Mr. Chevalier joins SeaComm with more than 16 years of experience in the financial service industry.
Jason Demers, clinical staff pharmacist, Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center, Ogdensburg, recently earned a certificate in antimicrobial stewardship for acute care from the Society of Infectious disease Pharmacists (SIDP).
Colleges
Olivia G. Patterson, Adams Center, was named the February Honors Program Student at Jefferson Community College, Watertown. Ms. Patterson researched the effects of social media, single parenting and lack of religion on changing American families for one of her honors programs.
The following north country residents graduated from SUNY Oneonta: Richard Algie, Adams, certificate, school counselor; Alanna Haynes, Chaumont, master’s degree, educational technology specialist; and Jocelyn Riedy, Carthage, master’s degree, educational technology specialist.
Vanessa Foulke, Lowville, was chosen to exhibit artwork in the SUNY Oneonta virtual student juried art show. Ms. Foulke’s work includes watercolor on paper, drypoint on plexiglass and clay, acrylic paint and baking soda.
Rylee Campeau, Lowville, sports and exercise health care; Sarah Kilburn, Watertown, biology; and Connor Way, Watertown, health and wellness, were named to the fall semester dean’s list at Canisius College, Buffalo.
The following north country residents were named to the fall semester dean’s list at SUNY Cortland: Haylee Alteri, LaFargeville; Alexander Barrett, Ogdensburg; Jordan Bergen, Lowville; Ryan Blevins, Adams; Leah Briones-Cooper, Adams; Brandon Buffham, Potsdam; Mikayla Cipullo, Clayton; Travis Clarke, Copenhagen; Garret Decker, Antwerp; Jacob Fenlong, Russell; Colton Friedersdorf, Lowville; Hannah Goodwin, Adams; McKenna Gray, Lisbon; Liam Grill, Evans Mills; Jacob Heller, Dexter; Zoey Hunziker, Greig; Kylie Letham, Massena; Nicholas Linstad, Massena; Mikenzie Martens, Carthage; Nathaniel Matteson, Adams; Grace Mattimore, Potsdam; Daniel Mayer, Lowville; Joseph Melfi, Clayton; Kristen Morris-Laviolette, Massena; Sadie O’Neil, Ogdensburg; Jenna Ortlieb, Lowville; Colman Pease, Hammond; Mecia Peterson, Redwood; Anthony Pistolesi, Gouverneur; Gabrielle Rauth, Canton; Brynne Reid, Potsdam; Toby Reome, Brasher Falls; Abigail Riutta, Gouverneur; Mitchell Scoville, Adams; Emma Stemples, Lisbon; Lee Stevenson, DeKalb Junction; Jenna Susice, St. Regis Falls; Merrick Taraska, Massena; Emma Trulock, Canton; Myia Tyler, Gouverneur; Joseph Wargo, Watertown; and Nolan Yancey, Lowville.
Aaron McEathron, Redwood, graduated from Emporia (Kan.) State University with a master’s degree in health, physical education and recreation.
Luke Von Borstel, Massena, was named to the fall semester dean’s list at the University of St. Joseph, West Hartford, Conn.
Donovan Evans, Constableville, information technology; and Joseph Clement, Watertown, mechanical engineering, were named to the fall semester dean’s list at Western New England University, Springfield, Mass.
Griffin Partridge, Clayton, was recently inducted into the Mohawk Valley Community College Lambda Beta Chapter of Phi Theta Kappa.
The following north country residents earned awards at Western Governors University, Jersey City, N.J.: Laura Sutton, Evans Mills, Award of Excellence; and Mollie Brightman, Watertown, Award of Excellence.
High Schools
Haley Dawley, senior, has been named the February Ogdensburg Free Academy Student of the Month by the Greater Ogdensburg Chamber of Commerce.
