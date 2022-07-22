North country people
Sarah McCargar, registered nurse, was recently named the 2022 recipient of the DAISY Award for Extrordinary Nurses at Canton-Potsdam Hospital, Potsdam. Ms. McCargar joined CPH in 20027 and is a member of the obstetrics unit nursing team.
Dr. Atif Iqbal has joined the pain management team at Canton-Potsdam Hospital, with an office at the Helen Snell Cheel Medical Campus, Potsdam. Dr. Iqbal has his American American Board of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation (ABPMR) and his Pain Medicine ABPMR certifications. He earned his medical degree from Rawalpindi Medical College, Rawalpindi, Pakistan; and was chief resident at Albany Medical Center. Dr. Iqbal completed a fellowship in pain medicine at the Medical College of Georgia, Augusta, Ga.
Dr. Jason Forni, podiatrist, has joined the staff of Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center, Ogdensburg. Dr. Forni is board certified in foot surgery by the American Board of Foot and Ankle Surgery. He earned a bachelor’s degree in biology from Cedarville (Ohio) University; a doctor of podiatric medicine from Ohio College of Podiatric Medicine, Independence, Ohio. Following graduation, he served in the Army and completed his residency and chief residency at Fort Bragg, N.C. He served as chief of podietry at Fort Stewart (Ga.) and was adjunct professor at the Army Medical Department Center and School, Fort Sam Houston, Texas. He is the chief of podiatry at Fort Drum.
SUNY Canton staff recently received awards at the college’s recognition day: Anne L. Reilly, instructional suppiort associate, physicakl therapist assistant program; and entire Information Services Department — Excellence in College Service Award; and Mary O’Horo, veterinary science technology program director; and Kristen Roberts, director of student conduct — President’s Meritorious Service Award.
The following north country residents recently graduated from Hamilton College, Clinton: Sidneyh Molnar, Norfolk, bachelor’s degree, mathematics and physics, with departmental honors in mathematics; Chad Varney, Potsdam, bachelor’s degree, art, with departmental honors in art; and Michael Peebles, Lowville, bachelor’s degree, neuroscience.
The following north country residents were named to the spring semester dean’s klist at SUNY New Paltz: Peyton Brown, Massena; Dana Halladay, Beaver Falls; Jamie Robinson, Potsdam; Stewart Shannon, Watertown; Paige Shaver, Ogdensburg; Hannah Slate, Chaumont; and Jaclyn Smith, Watertown.
Mary Hale, Evans Mills, recently graduated from Shenandoah University, Winchester, Va., with a doctorate in physical therapy.
Baxter Brown, Potsdam, was named to the spring semester dean’s list at Wheaton (Ill.) College.
Peyton Donahoe, Watertown, graduated from Centre College, Danville, Ky., with a bachelor’s degree in anthropology/sociology.
Hailey Moote, Dexter, was named to the spring semester dean’s list at Wichita (Kan.) State University.
Eric J. Holmes, Carthage, graduated with a certificate in business analytics from Wichita (Kan.) State University.
Daniel Snow, Sackets Harbor, graduatged from The University of Tampa (Fla.) with a bachelor’s degree in akllied health.
Taste of Malone, held in April, raised $47,400 for the Citizen Advocates Backpack Program. Participating restaurants raised more than $7,500 and Adopt-A-Kid sponsorships raised $8,300, with the remaining balance contributed by sponsors.
