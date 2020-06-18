North country people
The following north country residents graduated in December from Clarkson University, Potsdam: Kevin Mathew Susice, Saint Regis Falls, master’s degree, interdisciplinary bioscience and biotechnology; Patrick R. Kelley, Watertown, bachelor’s degree, computer engineering, software engineering minor with distinction; Sarah A. Maryhugh, Watertown, master’s degree, occupational therapy; Emily J. Diefendorf, Brownville, bachelor’s degree, financial information and analysis with great distinction; Cameron Everett Robbins, Cape Vincent, bachelor’s degree, civil engineering; Andrew J. Gaebel, Carthage, bachelor’s degree, civil engineering with great distinction; Kristin Michelle Schermerhorn, Carthage, bachelor’s degree, biology, medicine and healthcare minor with great distinction; Jordyn Mehkia Frank, Dexter, bachelor’s degree, psychology; Jordan W. Jenner, Dexter, bachelor’s degree, electrical engineering with distinction; Connor B. Gotham, Edwards, bachelor’s degree, computer engineering, software engineering minor, mathematics minor; Mary Kate Wainwright, Gouverneur, bachelor’s degree, global supply chain management, human resources management minor; Austin John Milone, Harrisville, bachelor’s degree, political science with great distinction; Brianna Morgan Farr, Hermon, master’s degree, occupational therapy; Tanya Lynn Conto, Massena, master’s degree; and Brooke Lynn Mitchell, Massena, bachelor’s degree, psychology, biology minor with distinction.
Also, Jonah M. Sharpe, Massena, bachelor’s degree, mechanical engineering with distinction; Kate Patricia Derouchie, Massena, bachelor’s degree, psychology, biology minor, cognitive neuroscience minor with great distinction; Fiona Margaret Laramay, Norwood, master’s degree, environmental science and engineering; Erica Baldwin, Ogdensburg, master’s degree, occupational therapy; Paige A. Weston, Ogdensburg, bachelor’s degree, biology with great distinction; Dylan James Fifield, Ogdensburg, bachelor’s degree, engineering and management, project management minor; Charlie Edward Anderson, Parishville, bachelor’s degree, civil engineering with distinction; Sepehrdad Akbari, Potsdam, doctor of philosophy, materials science and engineering; Nichole Elizabeth French, Potsdam, master’s degree; Alireza Pirnia, Potsdam, doctor of philosophy degree, mechanical engineering; Aratrika Ray, Potsdam, master’s degree, electrical engineering; Adam J. Romlein, Potsdam, bachelor’s degree, computer engineering, mathematics minor with great distinction; Jason Sansone, Potsdam, master’s degree; Safa Taslima, Potsdam, bachelor’s degree, global supply chain management, project management minor with distinction; and Kelsey Dallas Green, Potsdam, bachelor’s degree, global supply chain management, project management minor.
