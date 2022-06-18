North country people
Jefferson Community College, Watertown, recently honored staff and faculty for years of service, retirees and the Spirit of Jefferson Award at their annual recognition celebration on May 6.
2022 Spirit of Jefferson Award — Return to Campus Committee
Retirees: David M. Bowhall, Watertown, graphic designer, 22 years; Kathryn L. Brownell, Dexter, associate professor of business studies, 21 years; Larry G. Covell, Watertown, professor of business, 29 years; Cheryl R. Ditch, Henderson Harbor, associate professor of business studies, 39 years; Deborah M. Elliott, Clayton, registrar, 14 years; Donald J. Horton, Dexter, chief information security officer, 33 years; Joel J. McCune, Henderson Harbor, assistant building maintenance mechanic, 26 years; Thomas N. Moran, Evans Mills, network manager, 22 years; Charlene M. Moser, Croghan, comptroller, 13 years; Sheri J. Russell, Watertown, account clerk, 30 years; Lisa M. Scrivani-Tidd, Alexandria Bay, professor of humanities (music), 25 years; Randy L. Tripp, Copenhagen, professor of mathematics, 25 years; and Cassondra C. Widrick-Phillips, Lafargeville, assistant professor of nursing, 10 years
Years of Service:
Five Years: Calvin N. Bush, Carthage; Melissa A. Dennie, Clayton; Victor Monaghan, Carthage; Richard E. Peebles, Carthage; Hannah R. Pentoney, Watertown; Kent S. Sloat, Cape Vincent; and Ty A. Stone, Watertown
10 Years: Dawn Bartlett, Watertown; Andrew N. Draper, Watertown; Kimberly E. Honeywell, Alexandria Bay; Deanna L. Lothrop, Chaumont; Maryann Pierce, Redwood; Christine D. Pristash, Sackets Harbor; and Cassondra C. Widrick-Phillips, LaFargeville
15 Years: Daniel J. Dupee II, Dexter; Christine M. Grimes-Topping, Sackets Harbor; and Renee L. Patterson, Watertown
20 Years: Stephen E. Arnold, Natural Bridge; Mark D. Irwin, Watertown; and Tricia M. McBride, Black River
25 Years: Rachael L. Riordan, Adams; and Lisa M. Scrivani-Tidd, Alexandria Bay
30 Years: Michael J. Babcock, Deferiet; Monica J. Papagni, Adams Center; Sheri J. Russell, Watertown; Robin E. Stephenson, Redwood; and Jeffrey L. Wiley, Dexter
35 Years: Rebecca R. Small-Kellogg, Dexter; and John W. Wagar, Watertown
The following north country students at Jefferson Community College, Watertown, were recently inducted into the Sigma Alpha Pi chapter of National Society of Leadership and Success: Connie L. Powis, Adams; Aspyn D. Tripp, Black River; Kyle M. Maine, Calcium; Lauren P. Rup, Cape Vincent; Aaron M. Brodt, Kennedy Lawler, Breanna K. O’Connor and Nevaeh A. Pearson-Lemuel, all of Carthage; Aniyah E. Henderson, Chaumont; Madison E. Wahl, Clayton; Sandra A. Jones, Copenhagen; Angelina A. Adwoa Edusah, Christopher A. Arroyo Reyes, Jasime E. Combs, Kalina A. Edwards and Clayton M. Libberton, all of Fort Drum; RaeChelle E. Davis and Kristin B. Lamanteer, both of Gouverneur; Descendre E. Sforza and Katrina A. Western, both of Philadelphia; Hanna M. Kenney, Sackets Harbor; Robert D. Mangas, Theresa; and Lizangeris Cintron, Madison Curry, Alyssa M. Heath, Shaun T. Johnston, Kitana G. Kahue-Hoo, McKenna E. Kelly, Brianna G. Laube, Brennan P. Lynch, Katherine Monteith, Courtney E. Pfendler, Cailey G. Roberts, Paige M. Schultz, Landon W. Shedrick, Kenneth B. Torres, Jacob A. Vecchio, Shante M. Westfield and Darcy Wilder, all of Watertown.
Caroline St. Croix, Lowville, was recently named to the spring semester dean’s list at Lasell University, Newton, Mass.
The following north country residents graduated from the University of Vermont, Burlington, Vt.: Cole Varney, Potsdam, bachelor’s degree, English; Alexa White, Russell, bachelor’s degree, psychological science; Grace Bessette, Canton, bachelor’s degree, food systems; Chloe Violi, Massena, bachelor’s degree, psychological science; Hannah Pcolar, Potsdam, bachelor’s degree, animal sciencs; and Nicholas Grunert, Croghan, certificate of graduate study, sustainable enterprise.
Jefferson Community College, Watertown, students Malachi R. Adkins, Watertown; and Katherine A. Monteith, Watertown, were named to the Ann-New York Academic Team for Phi Theta Kappa, the international honor society for community colleges. Mr. Adkins and Ms. Monteith graduated with associate degrees in humanities and social sciences.
Allyson Wargo, Watertown, was named to the spring semester dean’s list at Assumption University, Worcester, Mass.
Lydia Stauffer, Nicholville, sophomore, history, was named to the spring semester dean’s list at Goshen (Ind.) College.
Luke Von Borstel, Massena, was named to the spring semester dean’s list at the University of St. Joseph, West Hartford, Conn.
Sophia Brown, Massena Central School graduating senior, recently received the $500 Jeannette and Saul Rosenbaum Memorial Scholarship. Miss Brown, daughter of Danielle and Joseph Brown, Massena, will attend Nazareth College, Rochester.
