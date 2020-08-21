North country people
G. Thomas Sniffen, physician assistant, has joined the cardiology team of St. Lawrence Health System’s Canton-Potsdam Hospital, Potsdam.
Mr. Sniffen is certified by the National Commission on Certification of Physician Assistants and earned his degree in physician assistant studies from Clarkson University, Potsdam.
Terri Foster Grewell graduated from South Western University, Oklahoma City, Okla., with a bachelor’s degree with honors, summa cum laude. Ms. Grewell is the daughter of Rita Foster, Watertown.
Ciara Bates, Edwards, was named to the spring semester dean’s list at Illinois Wesleyan University, Bloomington, Ill.
Devan Peebles, Port Leyden, was named to the spring semester dean’s list at Palmer College of Chiropractic, Davenport, Iowa.
The following north country residents graduated from SUNY Delhi: Emily Cean, Brownville, bachelor’s degree, hospitality management; and Cade Stevens, Gouverneur, associate degree, business: accounting.
Kisura Keumsoon Poku, Carthage; and Brook M. Heverns, Watertown, were named to the spring semester dean’s list at Boylor University, Waco, Texas.
The following north country residents were named to the spring semester dean’s list at Le Moyne College, Syracuse: David Taveras, Carghage, junior, English and communications; Riley O’Shea, Canton, sophomore, psychology and Spanish; Abigayle Buck, Watertown, sophomore, biology; Molly Hall, Adams Center, junior, biology; Emma Hellinger, Lowvillem, junior, biology; Marlaina Bush, Canton, senior, biology; Hayden Hoerner, Massena, sophomore, biology; Margaret Crowley, Ogdensburg, senior, biology; Octavia Viskovich, Norfolk, sophomore, chemistry; Hiep Huynh, Watertown, junior, computer science; Ashley Green, Belleville, sophomore, cybersecurity; Michael Bondellio, Adams Center, senior, cybersecurity; Jordan Signor, Watertown, junior, English; Mikael Melfi, Clayton, senior, environmental science systems; Payton Riley, Dexter, junior, environmental science systems; Cory Rutherford, Watertown, junior, political science; Jenna Zimmerman, Adams, junior, psychology; Brynne Lafave, Philadelphia, senior, psychology; Kilie Sweet, Watertown, senior psychology; Sarah Nichols, Ogdensburg, sophomore, psychology; Karissa Kingsley, Potsdam, junior, psychology; Danielle Hough, Waddington, junior, psychology; Caroline Lalone, Ogdensburg, sophomore, sociology; Mallory Cameron, Ogdensburg, sophomore, sociology; Austin Bleau, Heuvelton, sophomore, accounting; Mallory Cooley, Clayton, senior, nursing; and Megan Montpetit, Ogdensburg, sophomore, nursing.
The following graduates of Le Moyne College, Syracuse, were named to the spring semester dean’s list: Alexis Dygert, Glenfield, bachelor’s degree, English and communications; Mackenzie Lamon, Dexter, bachelor’s degree, biology and psychology; Nathan Fillingham, Adams, bachelor’s degree, biology and psychology; Hailey Tibbles, Watertown, bachelor’s degree, biology; Troy Purcell, Croghan, bachelor’s degree, biology; Charley Zicari, Lowville, bachelor’s degree, biology; Connor Ingerson, Watertown, bachelor’s degree, history; Kyle Gonseth, Sackets Harbor, bachelor’s degree, business analytics and finance; Seth Hoover, LaFargeville, bachelor’s degree, business analytics and information systems; and Kayla Zehr, Croghan, bachelor’s degree, nursing.
The following north country residents were name to the spring semester dean’s list at Alfred State College: Delaney ward, Adams Center, forensic science technology; Jessica Brown, Evans Mills, nursing; Trevor Gydesen, Evans Mills, mechanical engineering technology; and Elizabeth Huffman, LaFargeville, health information technology.
Annalese Dutch, Ogdensburg, and Audrey Clements, Castorland, were named to the spring semester dean’s list at Nazareth College, Rochester.
Connor Bell, Lisbon, completed his Eagle Scout project on July 26 at Lisbon Beach. He directed a shoreline cleanup, built a weed box for invasive species, created an invasive species educational board and a fishing line recycling center. Mr. Bell is a member of Boy Scout Troop 9, Heuvelton.
The eighth annual Shootin’ Traps for Trips fundraiser raised more than $2,800 for the Volunteer Transportation Center. Winners of the event, held on July 25 at the Carthage Rod and Gun Club, have been announced.
Top Gun of 50 Bird Shoot — Scott Covey
Sub-junior — George Gerow
Junior — James Irvine
Veteran — Don Bonham
Senior Veteran — Dave VanCour
Ladies — Deanna Morse
D — Lou Castor
C — Wayne Reed
B — Nate Arndt
A — Don Farrell
AA — Ryan Sequin
