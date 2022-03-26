North country people
Careers
Dr. Gina Sam, board certified gastroenterologist, has joined the Canton-Potsdam Hospital team in Potsdam. Dr. Sam earned a medical degree from Tufts University School of Medicine, Boston, Mass.; with postdoctoral training as a principal investigator for the Leaders in Medical Education Faculty Development Fellowship Program through Stony Brook University School of Medicine; and completed a gastroenterology fellowship at New York University School of Medicine and residency at Lenox Hill Hospital, both of New York City.
Pamela Leary, certified physician assistant, joined the staff of Canton-Potsdam’s Urgent Care offices, Potsdam and Canton. Ms. Leary is certified by the National Commission on Certification from Physician Assistants; earned master’s degree in physician assistance studies from Clarkson University, Potsdam; and is certified through the National Registry of Emergency Medical Technicians.
Dr. Felix Oben, urologist, Carthage Area Hospital, will receive the Rural Medicine “Preceptor of the Year” award from SUNY Upstate, and will be honored during the SUNY Upstate graduation on March 16.
Dr. Oben joined the medical team of Carthage Area Hospital in 2015, seeing patience at the Carthage Urology Center, and performs surgeries at CAH. He previously worked at Oswego County Urology, Fulton. He earned a medical degree from the University of Yaounde, Republic of Cameroon, in 1990, graduating as class valedictorian; and completed his residency at Howard University, Washington, D.C.
Colleges
The following north country residents were named to the fall semester dean’s list at SUNY Geneseo: Emily J. Lumbis, Watertown; Kate V. O’Neil, Watertown; and Claire T. Jennings, Watertown.
The following north country SUNY Canton students are participating in study abroad programs over the spring semester: Olivia Askins, Watertown, Kenya; Elizabeth Bascom, Canton, ISEP - Northern Ireland; and Talyne Pier, Canton, Denmark.
The following north country residents were named to the fall semester dean’s list at Purchase College: Eric Gagliardi, Canton; Gabriel Schmid-Doyle, Canton; and Sofia Rubin, Madrid.
The following north country students at St. Lawrence University, Canton, were recently inducted into Pi Mu Epsilon, the national mathematics honorary society: Nika Husinec, Canton, geology and mathematics; and Trent Meyer, Croghan, statistics.
The following north country residents were named to the fall semester dean’s list at SUNY Delhi: Cari Deon, Potsdam, electrical construction and instrumentation; James Deon, Potsdam, electrical construction and instrumentation; Trinity Hartson, St. Regis Falls, mechatronics design; John Gahler II, Watertown, nursing; Jessica Harris, Carthage, nursing; and Katelynn Burger, Adams, veterinary science technology.
Lara Martin, Ogdensburg, was recently inducted into the Eta Sigma Chapter of Beta Beta Beta, national biological honor society, at Elmira College.
Eric J. Holms, Carthage, graduated with a bachelor’s degree in business administration, finance, from Wichita (Kan.) State University.
Caroline St. Croix, Lowville, student at Lasell University, Newton, Mass., recently traveled with the university’s school of fashion to Coterie NYC, a trade show hosting brands at the Jacob Javits Center, to learn mor about apparel lines and how products are chosen for sale.
Chad Varney, Potsdam, senior art major, was awarded a creativity grant from the Steven Daniel Smallen Memorial Fund at Hamilton College, Clinton.
High Schools
The Greater Ogdensburg Chamber of Commerce has named Zoey Pratt, seventh grade, as March Ogdensburg Free Academy Student of the Month.
