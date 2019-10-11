North country people
David DiSalvo has joined the physical therapy staff at Massena Memorial Hospital. Mr. DiSalvo earned a bachelor’s degree from SUNY Oswego and a doctorate from Clarkson University, Potsdam. He has several years of clinical experience as a physical therapist assistant.
Emily LaShomb joined the physical therapy staff at Massena Memorial Hospital. Having earned a doctorate of physical therapy from Clarkson University, Potsdam, she has more than nine years of experience in the field.
Michael Wendell, certified registered nurse anesthetist, joined the anesthesiology team as staff nurse anesthetist with St. Lawrence Health System’s Canton-Potsdam Hospital, Potsdam. Mr. Wendell, a member of the American Association of Nurse Anesthetists, earned a master’s degree in nursing from Rutgers University, New Brunswick, N.J.
Thomas Lufkin, Bayard and Virginia Clarkson Endowed Chair in biology at Clarkson University, Potsdam, was awarded a $495,000 grant from the National Institute of Child Health and Human Development division of the NIH. Studying genes controlling skeletal formation and development for more than 25 years, Mr. Lufkin received the grant for a research project titled “Genome-Wide Analysis of the Transcriptional Cooperation Between Runx2 and Runx3 During Skeletal Development.”
The following north country residents were named to the spring semester dean’s list at Nazareth College, Rochester: Megan Bush, Carthage; Kyra Kempney, Carthage; Felicity Love, Massena; and Angela Scherer, Adams.
Grant Dier, Clayton, was named to the spring semester dean’s list at Kennesaw (Ga.) State University.
Gavin Barker, Brownville, anthropology; and Blue-Sky Haluska, Croghan, gender studies and anthropology, were named to the spring semester dean’s list at Purchase College.
Nadia Moore, Chaumont, received a $4,000 National Scholarship from the AMVETS. Ms. Moore is attending Rochester Institute of Technology where she is majorin gin bioinformatics.
Rosemary Aviste, Black River, psychology; Stephanie House, Black River, brain and cognitive sciences and psychology; Melissa Proven, Hammond, microbiology; and William Sealander, Star Lake, mathematics, were named to the spring semester dean’s list at the University of Rochester.
Lee Henson, Carthage, graduated with a bachelor’s degree in multidisciplinary studies from Grantham University, Lenexa, Kan.
Michelle Mercado, Carthage, was named to the spring semester dean’s list at Ohio Christian University, Circle-ville, Ohio.
Lillian Benson, Carthage, bachelor’s degree, fashion and textiles; and Megan Frary, Brasher Falls, master’s degree, education in literacy education (5 to 12), graduated from SUNY Oneonta on May 11.
The following north country residents placed in weekly bridge games, sponsored by the Northern New York Duplicate Bridge Club:
June 21 N/S: First place, Val Jakubowitch and Gary Kohler; and second place, Donald McCoy and Ann Sellers
June 21 E/W: First place, Sue Glomboski and Sue Rosen; and second place, Maureen Gough and Celia Perciaccante
June 24 “A”: First place, Timothy Dowe and Helen Keohane; second place, Gary Kohler and Val Jakubowitch; third place, Debra Suller and Judith Salzman; and fourth place, Judy Vespa and Roxanne Pratt
June 24 “B”: First place, Debra Suller and Judith Salzman; and second place, Sue Rosen and Rachel Fielding
June 28: First place, Renee Lustick and Gloria Rothschild; tied for second and third places, Gary Kohler and Val Jakubowitch and Roxanne Pratt and Phyllis Plante; and fourth place, Hugh and Sharon Farley
Eugene J. Ratigliano, state commander of the New York Veterans of Foreign Wars, was presented the New York State Senate Liberty Medal from Sen. James Tedisco at the 98th Department of New York Veterans of Foreign Wars State Convention. A 26 year retired Navy veteran, Mr. Ratigliano, formerly of Watertown, was elected state commander in June 2018. He earned VFW National recognition as an All-American Department Commander and will be honored at the 120th VFW National Convention in Orlando, Fla. Mr. Ratigliano is a past commander and current quartermaster of Gurtler Brothers VFW Post 420, Saratoga Springs, and lives in Ballston Spa with his wife, Jean.
Winners of the Rotary Club of Potsdam’s Rubber Ducky Pluck, held July 13, are:
First prize — Shirley Parker, $500
Second prize — Michael Griffin, $200 of Potsdam gift certificates
Third prize — Elizabeth LaComb, one-night stay at Clarkson Inn
Fourth prize — Fengbin Huang, $150
Fifth prize — Mary Sue Foster, $50 of Potsdam gift certificates
Sixth prize — Jill Butler, four tickets to Clarkson University men’s hockey game
Seventh prize — Stormy Collett, four tickets to Clarkson University men’s hockey game
Eighth prize — Mary Sue Foster, four tickets to any Clarkson University women’s hockey contest
Ninth prize — Janet Todd, four tickets to any SUNY Potsdam men’s or women’s basketball contest
10th prize — Kaleb Bertrand, four tickets to any SUNY Potsdam men’s or women’s basketball or men’s hockey contest
11th prize — David Brouwer, four tickets to any SUNY Potsdam men’s or women’s hockey contest
12th prize — Christa Carroll, $25 Stewarts gift card.
